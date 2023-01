The #7 Alabama Crimson Tide have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bama and the #13 Arkansas Razorbacks will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena. The Crimson Tide will be strutting in after a victory while Arkansas will be stumbling in from a defeat.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 13 HOURS AGO