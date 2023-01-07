ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masked Singer UK: Every clue we know about Piece of Cake

By Louis Chilton
 4 days ago

The Masked Singer UK has returned for a fourth season.

The eccentric ITV reality series sees celebrity contestants don elaborate identity-obscuring costumes to perform musical numbers.

Viewers at home and a panel of judges, comprising Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross , and Davina McCall, must then guess the contestants’ identities using cryptic clues.

At the end of each episode, one contestant is eliminated from the show and unmasked. During the first week, footballer Chris Kamara became the first contestant to be eliminated , who was dressed as Ghost.

Among the other personas featured on this year’s series are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish, Rubbish, Jacket Potato, and Piece of Cake.

Who is Piece of Cake?

The figure was announced with the line: “Could this be history in the baking? It’s Piece of Cake!”

Viewers got their first look at Piece of Cake in Saturday 7 January’s episode, when she sang Ed Sheeran’s hit single “Shiver”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kERps_0k70SyQq00

Gilligan guessed Icelandic singer Bjork after Piece of Cake’s first performance, while McCall guessed DJ Annie Mac.

Ross thought it was comedian Ruby Wax, while Ora admitted she had “no idea” but guessed Kylie Minogue.

Piece of Cake’s riddle was: “My icing is white, pinkish and blue, as confectionary go, I’m a select few.”

Fans have speculated that the celebrity behind the mask could be a former Great British Bake Off contestant, or someone else associated with the show.

Dame Mary Berry is one possibility, with some fans guessing that the 87-year-old food expert could be lurking behind the cake get-up.

Others thought the “white, pinkish and blue” clue was a reference to the Union Jack, with “select few” being one of the few singers to win Eurovision for the UK. Viewers then guessed that Piece of Cake could be Scottish singer Lulu, who won Eurovision in 1969.

This piece will be updated with more clues as the series continues.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday on ITV1, with episodes available to stream after airing on ITVX.

