Community search for Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, VA. (WAVY) — The search for Codi Bigsby continues. Community members says they will not give up until the missing child is home.

It has been nearly a year since the 4-year-old was reported missing. His dad, Cory Bigsby reported him missing to Hampton Police Jan. 31, 2022.

Originally, he told police he last saw his son at 2 a.m. that day. Then, he reported him missing around 9 a.m. HPD launched a search near Old Buckroe Road.

Volunteers who have never met Codi say they won’t give up and say they haven’t stopped searching for him.

Bianca Wilson with Building Back Black, planned a search at the 1700 block of Old Buckroe Road.

Many volunteers affectionally call it ‘Camp Codi’ or ‘Codi’s Place.’

“I believe that he is still here, and I am not giving up,” Wilson said. “We are not giving up. He is a beam of light.”

Wilson tells 10 On Your Side the search for Codi reveals areas for improvement within law enforcement and community response.

In this new year, Wilson plans to have biweekly searches to keep his name alive.

“Having a fresh mind, a new set of eyes and doing thing a little things differently can bring out answers,” Wilson said.

She plans another search for Codi on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.

“My hope is just to find answers, that is my true hope,” Wilson said.

On the last day of the month, 6 Women NA Notebook plan a candlelight vigil for Codi at 6 p.m. near the Codi fence.

“We are leading with love,” Wilson said. “I want to make sure that people understand it’s all love in the community.”

Cory Bigsby is scheduled for a status hearing Jan. 27 in Hampton Circuit Court.

