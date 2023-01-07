ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

‘Gem of Portland,’ Blue Diamond hit by thieves again

Northeast Portland's blues-and-jazz hotspot, the Blue Diamond, made it through COVID. But since August 2022 the venue has been targeted by thieves multiple times who made off with thousands of dollars. Last week, the bar was hit again -- and this time the ATM was ripped from its bolts and stolen along with thousands of dollars from the safe.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car

(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
PORTLAND, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

10-year-old found driving stolen vehicle, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children were returned to their parents after police said they were found driving a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Portland Police Bureau said that an officer noticed two vehicles speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. The officer ran a check on one of the vehicles, which was registered as stolen.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say

Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy