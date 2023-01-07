Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Flights resume at PDX following FAA computer issue that grounded all domestic flightsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Child injured in Portland apartment shooting
Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.
‘What do we do now’? Portland woman has rental car stolen by con man
A Portland woman recently had her personal car and rental vehicle stolen, with one of the thefts coming at the hands of a con man.
Suspect sought in SE Portland shooting of man, 11-year-old girl
A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting two people, including an 11-year-old girl, in Southeast Portland Tuesday night
‘Gem of Portland,’ Blue Diamond hit by thieves again
Northeast Portland's blues-and-jazz hotspot, the Blue Diamond, made it through COVID. But since August 2022 the venue has been targeted by thieves multiple times who made off with thousands of dollars. Last week, the bar was hit again -- and this time the ATM was ripped from its bolts and stolen along with thousands of dollars from the safe.
Co-founder of ‘dangerous’ Portland pet rescue Woofin Palooza gets state probation, but federal prison time expected
The former co-owner of a dysfunctional Portland pet rescue organization that siphoned cash from customers and concealed the ailing condition of the animals up for adoption was sentenced Tuesday to five years of probation in state court. Multnomah County Circuit Judge David Rees approved the plea deal after a deputy...
KXL
Two Arrested For Allegedly Ramming Police Car
(Portland, OR) — Two men are facing charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle while trying to escape officers. It happened Friday night in Portland. Police say they responded to the 69-hundred block of North Olympia Street to perform a welfare check on two unconscious people inside a vehicle. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen and boxed it in with their patrol cars to try to prevent the suspects from fleeing. After waking the suspects, the driver of the stolen vehicle allegedly rammed the patrol vehicles out of the way and escaped to Northeast 89th Avenue and Killingsworth Street, where they crashed into another vehicle. Police caught up to the two and arrested them.
An Oregon woman painted portraits of those killed by police violence. Now the paintings have been stolen
George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Tenisha Anderson, Philando Castile, Elijah McClain – those are just some of the people artist Anne Witherspoon, 69, had painted portraits of and hung on her fence in Yamhill County.
Alleged DUII driver ‘shears’ power pole, causing huge outage in Vancouver
A driver accused of driving under the influence crashed into a large power pole, knocking out power to thousands in the Vancouver area early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
10-year-old found driving stolen vehicle, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two children were returned to their parents after police said they were found driving a stolen vehicle. In a news release, the Portland Police Bureau said that an officer noticed two vehicles speeding out of a fast-food restaurant’s parking lot just before 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6. The officer ran a check on one of the vehicles, which was registered as stolen.
$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust
Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.
Portland police, Crime Stoppers offer $2,500 for info in deadly June shooting
Portland police are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in Southeast Portland over the summer.
Man convicted after 18-month-old boy assaulted, tests positive for meth
A Tigard man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison after an 18-month-old boy in his care endured "very violent and repetitive blows" and tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.
Who killed Nick Hammann? ‘Somebody knows who shot him’
Monday would have been Nick Hammann's 37th birthday. Instead his family gathered for a vigil in Vancouver to share memories of the Ridgefield native who was shot to death in Northeast Portland on October 1, 2022.
Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting
A convicted felon was sentenced to serve more than 6 years in federal prison after firing a gun outside a Southeast Portland restaurant and bar in fall of 2021, the U.S. District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
kptv.com
Families of Portland gun violence victims speak out against lack of answers, senseless violence
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two families are looking for answers after losing their loved ones to gun violence in Portland. Officials said both cases remain open homicide investigations. Family and friends gathered at the waterfront in Vancouver to remember a life lost tragically in 2022. The family said they want...
Vancouver police officer, former candidate for Clark County Sheriff, placed on leave
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver police officer who made an unsuccessful bid for Clark County Sheriff last year has been suspended pending the outcome of multiple internal investigations, the City of Vancouver confirmed Tuesday. Corporal Rey Reynolds with the Vancouver Police Department was placed on leave Dec. 21 due...
Stolen car, body armor at SE Portland motel; man arrested
A 31-year-old man faces 3 felonies after his arrest Sunday morning outside a Southeast Portland motel by officers checking on a suspicious vehicle.
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
Driver dies after being thrown from vehicle in Vancouver crash
A driver is dead after being ejected from their vehicle near downtown Vancouver early Monday morning, according to Washington State Patrol.
Chronicle
10-Year-Old Caught Driving Stolen Car Through Portland, Police Say
Portland police pulled over a 10-year-old driving a stolen Kia through North Portland early Friday morning, officials said. An officer was in a patrol car near North Vancouver Avenue and Lombard Street at 1:18 a.m. when she saw two cars, including the stolen Kia, speeding out of a fast-food restaurant parking lot. The officer followed the Kia, which was driving erratically, until it came to a stop at North Kerby Avenue and Rosa Parks Way, police said.
