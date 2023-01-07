Read full article on original website
Related
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Calls YSL Member ‘Straight Bitch’ For Agreeing To Testify In RICO Case
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on YSL members copping plea deals in light of the collective’s ongoing RICO case, and he’s not a fan of what he’s seen. Boosie’s reaction comes after a seventh and eighth YSL affiliate reached a plea deal to secure their release from jail.
TMZ.com
YFN Lucci Denies Report He's Testifying in Young Thug's YSL Case
YFN Lucci is not a witness to be used against Young Thug in his RICO case ... this according to the rapper's attorney. YFN Lucci’s attorneym Drew Findling, tells TMZ … Rayshawn Bennett, AKA Lucci, has not been named as a witness in the YSL case, whatsoever. He makes it clear that Lucci has never been interviewed or subpoenaed by law enforcement, the Fulton County District Attorney's office or any of the party's regarding the YSL case.
Jury Convicts Rapper Tory Lanez on All Charges in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, After Day of Deliberations
A Los Angeles jury on Friday found rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a July 2020 altercation in the Hollywood Hills, deliberating for about seven hours over two days before convicting him of three felonies. The 30-year-old Canadian-born man was taken into custody after the verdict...
hotnewhiphop.com
The State Wants Lil Wayne & Birdman To Testify Against Young Thug
The state’s witness list includes 372 names, such as Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Rich Homie Quan. The jury selection process in the YSL RICO case begins today. Per WSB-TV’s Michael Seidan, the State revealed a list of potential witnesses that could testify against Young Thug, including a few high-profile names.
hotnewhiphop.com
Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations
Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z And Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Conviction
Kodak Black is not happy about Tory Lanez being found guilty on all three charges in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting trial. The 25-year-old had some incendiary words for both the Grammy winner and Jay-Z, whom many people have intimated has some involvement in the jury’s decision. “This sh*t ain’t right homie,” the “Super Gremlin” rapper said. “Tory Lanez a good ni**a, bruh. If I had come out and done some sh*t and this sh*t f**king with my Christmas Eve, homie, ni**as ain’t finna talk about that, ni**as finna act like this sh*t ain’t even happen.”More from VIBE.comNicci Gilbert Takes Down...
Blueface Insists on Calling Chrisean Rock a Bitch Although She Asked Him to Stop
The toxicity level of Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship is on full display on their new reality show Crazy in Love. In a recent episode, the Cali rapper insisted on calling Chrisean a bitch despite her opposition. The latest episode of the show aired on Sunday night (Jan. 8). During...
Young Thug reportedly facing life in prison
Rap star and purported YSL leader Young Thug reportedly faces life in prison if he is convicted on the gravest charges levied against him. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office in Atlanta has listed seven felony charges against the emcee whose real name is Jeffery Williams related to the RICO statute, including murder, gang activity and drug dealing.
Rapper Young Thug’s Brother Avoids Prison with Plea Deal in Wide-Ranging Georgia RICO Case
The brother of a Grammy award-winning rapper has pleaded guilty to racketeering charge, but he won’t see any more time behind bars. Quantavious “Unfoonk” Grier, the brother of fellow rapper Jerry Lamar “Young Thug” Williams, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in a wide-ranging RICO case out of Fulton County, Georgia. As part of the deal, Grier avoids prison time: he was sentenced to 12 years, which was commuted to two years of time served and 10 years on probation, records show.
HipHopDX.com
YFN Lucci's Murder & Racketeering Trial Delayed Due To Young Thug
YFN Lucci’s murder and racketeering trial has been delayed due to Young Thug’s RICO trial, which is set to begin on January 9. Atlanta-based reporter George Chidi tweeted the update after speaking with Lucci’s attorney, who claimed a judge said that while Lucci’s trial was set to begin the same day as Thugga’s, Lucci’s was delayed so that the “Everyday We Lit” rapper could potentially be called on as a testifying witness.
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug’s Sister Unpacks Meaning Behind Rapper’s Stage Name
Young Thug’s sister has taken a moment to break down how her brother got his stage name, and noted that his moniker doesn’t mean what people think it means. Thug’s sister Dolly White reshared a tweet she’d written to her Instagram Story, which noted that “Thug” actually stands for “Truly Humble Under God.”
Young Thug's trial has begun: What to expect
Jefferey Lamar Williams, also known as Young Thug, is set to start his trial today after being accused of co-founding a street gang that is allegedly responsible for a multitude of violent crimes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Rumored To Be In Ghana For Vic Mensa & Chance The Rapper’s Festival
Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa’s Black Star Line Festival includes performances from T-Pain, Erykah Badu, and more. Ye’s kept a lowkey profile throughout the holidays but some might say it’s for the better. After all, 2022 was an overall tumultuous year for Ye. He lost that his billionaire status, and further aligned with right-wing pundits and their values.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Debuts Latest Album “I Rest My Case”
After debuting a consistent list of projects in the past year, NBA YoungBoy is bringing more heat with I Rest My Case. Coming mere weeks after his Lost Files mixtape, the rapper’s first album of 2023 contains just under 20 songs with zero features. After originally signing to Atlantic...
NME
Tory Lanez hires former Suge Knight attorney, delays Megan Thee Stallion trial sentencing
Tory Lanez has hired a new set of lawyers in Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial against him, who have delayed his sentencing date by a month as they prepare to ask for a new trial. The news broke on Twitter via legal reporter Meghann Cuniff – who has earned the nickname “Meghann Thee Reporter” due to her ongoing coverage of the trial. Cuniff noted that Lanez’s new sentencing date would be Tuesday February 28, pushed back from its original date of Friday January 27, and that the sentencing “could be delayed again, depending on how long it takes for Tory’s new lawyers to get trial transcripts”.
HipHopDX.com
Reese LaFlare Calls Out Houston News Outlet For Mistaking Him For Young Thug
Reese LaFlare has been mistaken as Young Thug by a local news outlet in Texas. On Saturday (January 7), the Atlanta native took to Twitter to clear up an error Fox Houston made after the news station used a photo of Reese LaFlare for the featured image of a report about Young Thug’s upcoming RICO trial. Along with firmly requesting that his likeness no longer be used in connection with news about the YSL RICO case, Reese LaFlare also appeared to make light of the situation by trolling the tweet Fox Houston shared — which has since been deleted.
HipHopDX.com
XXXTENTACION: Judge Compels Rapper's Mother To Disclose Earnings After Her Son's Death
XXXTENTACION’s mother Cleopatra Bernard must disclose the earnings she received following her son’s death in 2018, according to a judge. Judge Michael Usan signed off on a motion filed by the attorney to one of the four men accused of murdering X in 2018, which argued that Bernard should have to disclose how much money she’s made in the wake of his death.
Judge reads lyrics to Young Thug’s ‘Slime S—‘ in court (video)
The presiding judge in Young Thug’s RICO trial read off a part of his song that allegedly contains anti-police lyrics. Thugger is being tried for allegedly co-founding a street gang that engaged in multiple acts of criminality, including murder, and then using his songs to either brag about it or promote them.
BET
‘It’s Only One Side’ Gunna Calls For Young Thug’s Release
For the first time since being released from prison last month, Gunna posted on his Instagram account, and he’s making his thoughts about the rest of his label known. Under a solo photo of himself, possibly working on some new music, the rapper captioned: “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0