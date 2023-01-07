Tory Lanez has hired a new set of lawyers in Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial against him, who have delayed his sentencing date by a month as they prepare to ask for a new trial. The news broke on Twitter via legal reporter Meghann Cuniff – who has earned the nickname “Meghann Thee Reporter” due to her ongoing coverage of the trial. Cuniff noted that Lanez’s new sentencing date would be Tuesday February 28, pushed back from its original date of Friday January 27, and that the sentencing “could be delayed again, depending on how long it takes for Tory’s new lawyers to get trial transcripts”.

3 HOURS AGO