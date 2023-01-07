Read full article on original website
Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
New Missouri law bans homeless from sleeping on state-owned property
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The homeless community is now facing another challenge in the new year. A new Missouri law signed last June went into effect on January 1. The law makes it illegal for displaced persons to sleep or camp on state owned land, including bridges and over passes.
Park Hills House Fire
Park Hills, Big River Bonne Terre, Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted in stopping the fire. No one was at the residence and no injuries are being reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Groundbreaking held for new joint Justice Center in Perryville
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Nearly two years ago, voters approved a capital improvements sales tax of half of 1 percent for 20 years to fund the construction of the Perry County Joint Justice Center. After 20 years the tax will continue at one-eighth of 1 percent to provide the...
5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
Beau Arvel Laut
Andrew and Korrina Laut of Fredericktown, MO announce the birth of their Beau Arvel at 8:24 am, on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Beau was welcomed home by his sister,...
Raising awareness about human trafficking
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
Southeast Mo. State campuses, offices to reopen Tues. after water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University closed its offices and campuses for the rest of Monday, January 9 due to a water outage. According to the university, its offices and campuses will operate on regular business hours Tuesday, January 10 after the campus-wide water outage. They said...
5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
Cape Girardeau Police Department asks for public’s help finding theft suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department request the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle and suspect in regards to a theft incident. The vehicle appears to be a red pickup with white or silver around the back window and white or silver...
Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency
(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
Southeast Missouri State University closes campuses, offices due to water outage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A campus wide water outage forced Southeast Missouri State University campuses and offices to close Monday, January 9. The outage was caused by a ruptured valve during work on the campus utility tunnels project, according to a statement on the university’s website. Facilities...
New justice center will bring Perryville PD and Perry Co. Sheriff's Office under one roof
Voters in Cape Girardeau will get a chance to vote on a 3-percent marijuana tax on the April 4th ballot. A Missouri bill looks to provide free meals to students. Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Perry Co., Mo. justice center. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. County leaders held a groundbreaking...
Iron County Sheriff Given Award
(Ironton, MO) Iron County Sheriff, Jeff Burkett, is awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service during the COVID outbreak. There was an outbreak of COVID in the Iron County Jail in January of 2022. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service by working extra hours performing office duties and patrolling the county. As a result COVID exposure was kept to a minimum. Burkett contracted the diseases and spent 4 months in the hospital, three of those in intensive care. He was presented the award by Judge Michael Randazzo in a special ceremony last week.
Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903
In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
Boil water advisory for 142 area
Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23
William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
