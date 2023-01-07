ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burfordville, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army giving away clothes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army held a clothing giveaway Monday. The Wal Mart in Jackson donated the clothes to the Salvation Army. The organization is giving away clothes for free each day until the clothes are gone. The giveaway is for anyone who comes.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Capaha Park dredging project drawing to a close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- The dredging project in Capaha Park is coming to an end in Cape Girardeau. The park’s pond has been undergoing renovations since 2022, and with the last rainfall has started rebuilding its water supply. “Things are going pretty good, weather has been actually pretty decent...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Park Hills House Fire

Park Hills, Big River Bonne Terre, Farmington, Bismarck, Leadwood and Wolf Creek Fire Departments assisted in stopping the fire. No one was at the residence and no injuries are being reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
PARK HILLS, MO
kbsi23.com

Groundbreaking held for new joint Justice Center in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Nearly two years ago, voters approved a capital improvements sales tax of half of 1 percent for 20 years to fund the construction of the Perry County Joint Justice Center. After 20 years the tax will continue at one-eighth of 1 percent to provide the...
PERRYVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

5 face charges after series of drive-by-shootings in southern IL

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Five people face charges after a series of drive-by-shootings over the past several weeks in Marion, Herrin and Carbondale. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle of interest on January 8 which had ties to various criminal activities, according to the Carbondale Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.
CARBONDALE, IL
stegenherald.com

Beau Arvel Laut

Andrew and Korrina Laut of Fredericktown, MO announce the birth of their Beau Arvel at 8:24 am, on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Beau was welcomed home by his sister,...
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
kbsi23.com

Raising awareness about human trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Last week we reported on a 15-year-old being rescued from human trafficking in McCracken County, Ky. From there we did some investigating to find out how to stay aware of human trafficking. I spoke with the Missouri State Highway Patrol which says the threat...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

5 arrested in connection with drive-by shootings in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Five people were arrested in connection with a series of drive-by shootings. A juvenile was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, no valid driver’s license, possession of adult use cannabis in a motor vehicle and multiple traffic offenses.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

Thieves Strike East Missouri Action Agency

(Park Hills, MO) Park Hills law enforcement officials are searching for suspects who were involved in a break in and theft at the East Missouri Action Agency's Park Hills location. Reports indicate a passenger bus and tools worth thousands of dollars are gone after a Sunday morning break in at the backlot of the group's offices on Parkway Drive. Video surveillance cameras recorded the activity Sunday morning. Thieves broke into the lot, committed the crimes, and then returned to the lot later in a stolen vehicle. This is one of several similar incidents in the region and police suspect there could be multiple people involved. If you have any information helpful to the investigation you're urged to contact your local law enforcement officials.
PARK HILLS, MO
kfmo.com

Iron County Sheriff Given Award

(Ironton, MO) Iron County Sheriff, Jeff Burkett, is awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service during the COVID outbreak. There was an outbreak of COVID in the Iron County Jail in January of 2022. Burkett was given the award for his outstanding service by working extra hours performing office duties and patrolling the county. As a result COVID exposure was kept to a minimum. Burkett contracted the diseases and spent 4 months in the hospital, three of those in intensive care. He was presented the award by Judge Michael Randazzo in a special ceremony last week.
IRON COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau police make arrest following stolen car report

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A driver in a stolen vehicle was arrested Tuesday morning following a report of a stolen car. Lt. Rick Schmidt of the Cape Police Department wrote in an e-mail to FOX 23: “A reported stolen vehicle was reported to officers on Broadway around 10 a.m. Vehicle was spotted and fled a high rate of speed. Due to suspect/vehicles actions, officers did not chase and short time later vehicle was located and suspect was arrested without incident. Suspect is being held pending filing of formal charges. Reported/ recovered vehicle was a Kia.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
CJ Coombs

The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903

In 1903, the Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery was established in Farmington, Missouri (St. Francois County). From the year it was established, it’s notably historic. This cemetery was the burial ground for deceased hospital patients. In 2010, the cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The cemetery is a quarter of a mile south of Doubet Road, and a half mile from where State Hospital #4 was. It’s also behind the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.
FARMINGTON, MO
kbsi23.com

Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
darnews.com

Boil water advisory for 142 area

Butler County Public Water Supply District #1 has announced a boil water advisory to all customers on Highway 142, this includes all roads coming off Highway 142 on the east and west side up to a half mile. Field supervisor Shannon Baker made the notification at 12:15 p.m. Monday. For...
mymoinfo.com

William “Bill” Skaggs – Service 1pm 1/7/23

William “Bill” Skaggs of Fredericktown died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be 1:00 Saturday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Marcus Memorial Park. Visitation for Bill Skaggs will be 10:30 to 1 Saturday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy