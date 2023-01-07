Read full article on original website
Air travel across US thrown into chaos after computer outage
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of flights across the U.S. were canceled or delayed Wednesday after a government system that offers safety and other information to pilots broke down, stranding some planes on the ground for hours. The White House said there was no evidence that a cyberattack triggered...
Young, educated American men 'quiet quit' jobs the most during covid
Young American men and men with college degrees led the "quiet quitting" movement in the U.S., according to new research that sheds more light on the pandemic-induced phenomenon. Men aged 25 to 39 worked 16 fewer hours annually - voluntarily as opposed to layoffs - between 2019 and 2022, while...
Apparently CLEAR Is Not as Secure as Previously Thought
When it comes to packing for a trip, less is more. That is something I believe to be unequivocally true. But when it comes to airports, and the available programs that serve to alleviate the stress and increase the speed at which you’re able to navigate them, more is always more. That is also something I also believe to be unequivocally true, and why I rely so heavily on TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear, though the latter I admittedly don’t use as often as the others.
Banks' revenue bonanza seen under threat from looming U.S. recession
The market volatility and interest-rate hikes that gave U.S. banks their biggest windfall last year may prove to be their biggest headache in 2023. When Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo kick off the industry's fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, investors will be less interested in seeing how robust profits were in the final three months of last year and more focused on signs the nation's biggest banks are girding for a major downturn as rate increases crimp economic activity.
No ban of gas stoves is planned, head of U.S. safety agency says
The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves, days after one of his colleagues said a ban was one option was under consideration in comments that ignited a political firestorm. "I am not looking to ban gas stoves and...
Biden push to spur solar production gets $2.5 billion boost
Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions pledged to invest more than $2.5 billion in U.S. solar manufacturing, a boost to the Biden administration's efforts to reduce the nation's dependence on China for its panel supply. One of its units, Hanwha Qcells, plans to build a factory in Bartow County, Georgia, to make...
Yen jumps; dollar tentative ahead of U.S. inflation data
SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar paused its retreat and wobbled near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.
