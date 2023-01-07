Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 in regular-season finale

The Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders renew acquaintances Saturday in their regular-season finale at Allegiant Stadium.

Week 18 marks their 127th meeting, including the postseason. The Chiefs hold a 71-54-2 all-time edge in this AFC West series, including a 30-29 win in Week 5.

The Chiefs have dominated the annual two-game series since Andy Reid arrived in KC in 2013, going 16-3 against the Raiders. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 8-1 against them.

Lopsided, for sure , and the Chiefs (13-3) have plenty to play for Saturday with the AFC’s No. 1 seed still undecided . The Raiders, meanwhile, are out of the playoffs at 6-10.

Fourth-quarter score: Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

KC scored again on its first drive of the fourth quarter on a run, then a catch, from running back Isiah Pacheco. The extra point went through.

The Raiders then went on a good drive and finally scored a touchdown with a pass to Hunter Renfrow.

Third quarter: Chiefs 24, Raiders 6

Unable to overcome some intense pressure from the Chiefs, the Raiders again went for a field goal after a long drive.

But KC’s next drive didn’t go much better, with a sack and a forced punt to give the ball back to Las Vegas.

Second quarter: Chiefs 24, Raiders 3

On the first play of the second quarter, the Chiefs got their second touchdown, by Ronald Jones. It’s his first of the season.

The Raiders had a strong drive next, but it ultimately ended on a missed pass in the end zone. On the following Chiefs’ drive, two penalties were called on Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby that gave a boost to KC.

With less than a minute to go in the half, the Chiefs scored again with a short run by Kadarius Toney.

A quick field goal to tie up the half takes Chiefs to 24 points.

First quarter: Chiefs 7, Raiders 3

The Chiefs lost the coin toss and are receiving first.

The first offensive drive gets off to a bang with a 66-yard throw from QB Patrick Mahomes to receiver Justin Watson that places KC yards away from the end-zone.

They quickly turn that into points with a toss to Jerick McKinnon. Kicker Harrison Butker gets the extra point.

The Raiders settled for a field goal on their first drive to get on the board.

In a rare occurrence for the Chiefs, Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had a few miscommunications that disrupted their drive. Safety Juan Thornhill and tackle Chris Jones have made big defensive plays.

How to watch Chiefs-Raiders game

When is the game? Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Where is it? Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

What channel is Chiefs game on? ESPN

What radio station? WDAF (106.5 FM) or streamed on Chiefs’ mobile app .

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes takes the field before the start of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. David Becker/AP

