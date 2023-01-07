ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

HipHopDX.com

Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri

Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Black Enterprise

‘I Just Hope He’s Okay’: Kanye West ‘Missing’ After Former Employee Alleges Rapper Owes Money

Kanye West’s former manager, Thomas St. John, plans to serve the rapper who fell from grace a $4.5 million lawsuit, but Kanye is nowhere to be found. The U.S. Sun retrieved a court filing from Dec. 19, 2022, that states St. John and his attorneys are requesting more time—until the end of March—to serve West and his company Yeezy L.L.C. The former manager’s efforts to contact the rapper have been unsuccessful because West was not reachable by mail, at home, or even at a law group listed as his contact.
RadarOnline

Rapper T.I. Sued For $77k Over Alleged Damage To LA Rental Home, Accused Of Refusing To Pay Bill

Rapper T.I. has been dragged to court over alleged damages to a home he rented in Los Angeles, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a landlord named Farzin Fazeli has filed a lawsuit against the rapper (real name: Clifford Harris) in Los Angeles Superior Court. The suit accuses T.I. of breach of contract over a residential lease. Fazeli said the musician entered into the agreement for a home in Encino, California on July 11, 2020. “Harris is the singer/rapper/songwriter known as T.I. He lived in the leased home,” the suit read. The suit alleges that on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Scores Early Victory In $1M Legal Battle With 1501 Certified Ent.

Harris County, TX - Megan Thee Stallion has scored an early victory in her bitter legal battle with her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to Rolling Stone, a Texas judge sided with the Houston rap star on Wednesday (December 28) by rejecting 1501’s request to rule that her 2021 project Something For Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Waka Flocka Flame Addresses Gunna, Young Thug & Snitching Allegations

Waka Flocka discussed the upcoming YSL trial with Shannon Sharpe this week. Waka Flocka recently addressed the upcoming trial for Young Thug and other members of YSL while speaking with Shannon Sharpe. Appearing on his podcast, Club Shay Shay, Waka said that he’s praying for the best for the artists.
HipHopDX.com

T.I. & Tiny Prepare To Fight Toymaker In Court Over OMG Girlz Dolls

T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris are preparing to battle it out with toymaker MGA Entertainment over the intellectual property rights of former teen pop girl group OMG Girlz. On Friday (January 6), Tiny, who formed the OMG Girlz in 2009, called out MGA for allegedly stealing the group’s likeness for its L.O.L Surprise OMG Girls dolls.
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Called Out By 6ix9ine Over Young Thug & YSL Support After RICO Plea Deal

Gunna has shown his support to Young Thug and YSL members following his release from jail in December. The DS4Ever rapper returned to Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) with his first post since taking a plea deal in the RICO case against the Atlanta collective, and called for Thug and Yak Gotti’s freedom while teasing his return to music.
HipHopDX.com

Rick Ross Offers Sneak Peek Of $1M Fish Tank Inside His Mansion

Rick Ross is building a brand new fish tank worth $1 million inside his mansion, and he wants his fans to bask in the glory with a sneak peek at its construction. The Biggest Bawse took to his Instagram Story this week to showcase the new addition to his home, which happens to be a cylindrical fish tank apparently worth seven figures. In the clip, the room is covered in brown flooring paper with the fish tank stationed in the middle.
HipHopDX.com

Tory Lanez Sentencing Date Delayed Amid Legal Team Shakeup

Tory Lanez‘s sentencing date has been moved back a month after being convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, a judge has set a new date of February 28 due to Lanez changing attorneys. His sentencing was previously scheduled for January 2, roughly a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tyga Reportedly Owes $1.3M To Car Company Over Bentley & Lamborghini Lawsuit

Tyga reportedly owes a car loan company seven figures for failing to make payments on a pair of exotic sports cars he purchased in the mid-2010s. According to RadarOnline, Choice Motors Credit is chasing T-Raww over $1.3 million in outstanding payments stemming from a 2016 lawsuit. Choice Motors Credit won...

