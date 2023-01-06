Read full article on original website
Washington Woman Reels In Massive 27.42-Lb. Tiger Trout For World Record
Looks like a little fun day of family fishing turned into the catch of a lifetime. Cathy Clegg of Colbert, Washington was fishing from the dock with nightcrawlers near her family cabin on Loon Lake, when all of a sudden she reeled in a massive 27.42-pound tiger trout, according to Field & Stream.
Here’s what will be closed on MLK JR. Day in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up. The holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, honors the legacy of the civil rights activist during the Civil Rights Movement. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. To observe the holiday, Spokane City Hall and other City of Spokane facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court, will be closed....
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
New Arts building to boost Spokane economy
Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
University of Idaho- Students On High Alert, As School Is Back In Session
School is back in session as students return to the University of Idaho campus as they begin a new semester. Only two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the killings of four students from the University. Kohberger, was taken into custody last month and charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. This caused a sense of relief for students when deputies booked the suspect of the killings. But this doesn't mean that Idaho state students aren't taking precautions as they return back. Some students have gone out of their way to protect themselves by purchasing items like, a heavy flashlight with a strobe function that doubles as a baton, others have enrolled in a self-defense, vigilance, and stalking awareness courses offered by the school.
Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Spokane this summer. The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take the center stage.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
Air 4 Adventure: Here’s a birds eye view of Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille River
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Have you ever wondered how some of Washington’s cities are powered? In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of a dam that has been generating power for cities in Washington for decades. Here’s a look at far North Pend Oreille County and Boundary Dam. For all of our Air...
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
'She adds this feeling of safety': Special skilled dog helping kids at Coeur d'Alene Children's Advocacy Center
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A new team member at Safe Passage's Children's Advocacy Center is providing her special skills to make uncomfortable situations a little easier to bear, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. She knows how to make kids feel comfortable, she...
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
