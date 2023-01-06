ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Here’s what will be closed on MLK JR. Day in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is coming up. The holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, honors the legacy of the civil rights activist during the Civil Rights Movement. The holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January. To observe the holiday, Spokane City Hall and other City of Spokane facilities, including Spokane Municipal Court, will be closed....
SPOKANE, WA
huckleberrypress.com

New Arts building to boost Spokane economy

Area residents will soon be watching their neighbors perform on stage, thanks to a new performing arts center, the Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center. The multi-million-dollar project, a vision long awaited by Yvonne A K Johnson, Executive Artistic Director of the Spokane Valley Summer Theatre, is coming to life in Spokane Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KFI AM 640

University of Idaho- Students On High Alert, As School Is Back In Session

School is back in session as students return to the University of Idaho campus as they begin a new semester. Only two weeks after Bryan Kohberger was arrested in the killings of four students from the University. Kohberger, was taken into custody last month and charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho. This caused a sense of relief for students when deputies booked the suspect of the killings. But this doesn't mean that Idaho state students aren't taking precautions as they return back. Some students have gone out of their way to protect themselves by purchasing items like, a heavy flashlight with a strobe function that doubles as a baton, others have enrolled in a self-defense, vigilance, and stalking awareness courses offered by the school.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Jurassic World Live Tour coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Spokane this summer. The tour brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise will take the center stage.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
STEVENS COUNTY, WA

