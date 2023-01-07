ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

Elon Musk secures record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune, according to Guinness World Records

By Jared Gans, The Hill
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9f8K_0k70PYmh00

( The Hill ) – Elon Musk has secured a world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, Guinness World Records claimed Friday.

In a blog post , the global organization, which keeps track of a huge variety of records, cited Forbes’ estimate that Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021 but noted that other sources indicate the figure is closer to $200 billion.

While the true figure is unclear, Musk’s losses appear to easily surpass those of the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.

Forbes reported that that Musk’s net worth dropped from a peak of $320 billion in November 2021 to $137 billion on Tuesday. The magazine attributed Musk’s steep decline in net worth to shares of Tesla, of which Musk is CEO and the largest shareholder, falling by 65%.

Forbes reported that the drop occurred almost entirely after Musk announced his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter in April.

Musk sold $7 billion worth of Tesla stock as he was trying to finance his deal to buy the social media company and another $4 billion in November. He sold another $3.58 billion worth of stock last month, bringing his total sell-off to more than $23 billion since April.

Musk lost his status as the world’s wealthiest person as a result of Tesla’s collapsing shares, being surpassed by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault.

Twitter leak exposes 235 million email addresses from hack

Many companies have paused their advertising on Twitter following Musk’s acquisition of the platform, causing what Musk has called “a massive drop in revenue.” Financial analysts have said Musk appears to be using money from Tesla to financially support Twitter as it tries to reduce its massive debt.

Guinness said the net worth of Son, the previous record-holder, dropped from $78 billion to $19.4 billion after his company, Softbank, was “wiped out” during the “dot-com” crash. The company eventually acquired several U.S. and British technology companies, allowing it to rebound, the organization noted.

“As Elon Musk continues to build his own tech conglomerate, we won’t be surprised to see him bounce back too at some point in the future,” the Guinness post said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

MPD: Woman accused of calling in sick too much pulls gun on employer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a Family Dollar employee who was disciplined for excessive sick days threatened her boss with a gun while customers were inside the store. Dyneisha Holliday was charged with aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangerment following the incident at the Family Dollar in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
WJTV 12

Mother, 3-year-old found dead in Bolton identified

BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother and her three-year-old child who were found dead in a Bolton apartment have been identified. The woman and her child were found dead at Walter Vinson Memorial Apartments on L.C. Turner Circle on Saturday, January 7. Though authorities shared few details about the incident, they said the Mississippi Bureau […]
BOLTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of shooting 4-year-old in McComb arrested

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies announced on Monday that the man who was wanted for shooting a four-year-old was arrested. Investigators said Michael D. Harris, 25, was arrested in connection to the September 27, 2022, shooting on Summit Street. According to police, Harris fired shots into an occupied vehicle where a four-year-old was […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

Two Oxford women accused of stealing scratch-off tickets

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Two women were arrested in Oxford for allegedly stealing scratch-off tickets from a business. Officers were dispatched to the business on Thacker Road on January 5 after receiving an embezzlement report. After an investigation, police said 20-year-old Preshaye Hearn, of Oxford, and 20-year-old Sincere Swims, of Oxford, were both arrested and […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Family moves into Mississippi’s first Zero Net home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first Zero Net home in Mississippi is now ready for move in. The Zero Net Energy home was made possible by Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity. When Atmos Energy approached Habitat for Humanity about the creation of the home, everyone was on board. “Atmos approached us about a year […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Man dies after crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died in a hospital after a two-car crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg. Hattiesburg police said emergency crews responded to the crash around 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6 at Highway 49 and Peps Point Road. A 2015 Honda Accord and a 2013 Cadillac SRX had collided in the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How Jacksonians would spend $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With no claim on the Mega Millions jackpot, the pile of cash continues to grow. The Mega Millions lottery is now up to $1.1 billion, one of the largest prizes ever. With all that money, you can do a lot. For some, helping the city is at the top of the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Brookhaven Animal Control officer arrested for fraud

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Brookhaven Animal Control officer was arrested for a second time. The Daily Leader reported Rebecca A. Brock was arrested on Friday, January 6 by Lincoln County deputies. She was charged with felony computer fraud. The 35-year-old was previously arrested by Wesson police in November 2022 for impersonating an officer. […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of impersonating an officer in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly impersonating an officer. Deputies said they were dispatched to the 4000 block of Old Highway 24 on January 6 after receiving a call about a man who identified himself as law enforcement. The caller told deputies that the man came to a […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first cases of a highly contagious, antibiotic-resistant fungal infection have been reported in Mississippi. Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said the source of candida auris, also called C. auris, in Mississippi is being investigated by state health experts. The infection primarily affects people already being treated for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Teen, 2-year-old injured in shooting on University Boulevard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday, January 8. A family member said the victims were a 15-year-old and a two-year-old. According to the family member, the two-year-old was in critical condition. Mississippi Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Bailey Martin said the shooting happened on University Boulevard. Investigators […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than $7 million recovered for Mississippi consumers in 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) Consumer Services Division recovered more than $7.3 million for consumers in 2022, which is nearly a 90 percent increase over money recovered in 2021. “My staff recovered over $3 million more in 2022 than in 2021,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. “Every penny counts. I want […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy