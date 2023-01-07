ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Virginia Six-Year Old Shooting Teacher ‘A Red Flag for the Country,’ Mayor Says

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F6wd8_0k70PXty00

The mayor of Newport News, Virginia where, a day earlier, a six-year-old elementary student brought a gun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, called the incident a “red flag for the country” during a press conference Saturday.

Mayor Phillip Jones told reporters that the teacher — a woman in her 30s — remains hospitalized following the shooting, but is “trending in a positive direction.”

The incident took place Friday at Richneck Elementary School, with the first grade student (whose name is being withheld by law enforcement due to the age of the child) firing one shot at his teacher, who suffered “life-threatening injuries.”

“This was not an accidental shooting,” Police Chief Steve Drew said. A classmate of the six-year-old boy told the Daily Press that the teacher was shot in the stomach and that the shooter did it “on purpose.”

The six-year-old boy was detained and taken into police custody following the shooting; because of his young age, he cannot be charged as an adult over the incident, nor can he be placed into the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if he’s found guilty of any charges, the Associated Press reports .

Authorities and Jones didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the shooting — or how the six-year-old obtained the gun — citing the pending investigation. However, Jones said that, “I do think that after this event, there is going to be a nationwide discussion on how these sorts of things can be prevented.”

George Parker III, the Newport News schools superintendent, added in a statement, “Today our students got a lesson in gun violence and what guns can do to disrupt, not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community.”

The New York Times reported that, according to a database that tracks all incidents of gun violence, only four cases dating back to 1970 involved children aged six and younger: Two of the cases involving six-year-olds were accidental shootings, while the third — which occurred in Feb. 2000 — drew nationwide headlines after a six-year-old boy shot a female classmate to death. The youngest incident on record happened in 2013, when a five-year-old kindergartener fired a gun in a cafeteria; no one was injured in that incident.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 11

Bluerose
4d ago

This is not surprising .How many times have our leaders talk about taking a gun and shooting someone. Look at what happen on the capital floor yesterday.Thecwhole family posing with guns on a Christmas card.

Reply
2
and thennn...
4d ago

Duh.... But nothing will be done! They need to close the schools, they are dangerous and most people couldn't care less..they just like that free babysitter...smh 🙄😒

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Rolling Stone

Lynette Hardaway, Diamond of MAGA-Duo ‘Diamond and Silk,’ Dies

Lynette Hardaway, also known as Diamond of the political duo “Diamond and Silk,” has died. Her death was confirmed on Diamond and Silk’s official Facebook page on Monday night. “The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Diamond blazed a trail, founded on her passion and love for the entire race of humanity,” the post read, which was accompanied by a photo of Hardaway. The post also linked to to a Christian crowdfunding site where contributions will be received by Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson, who is also known as “Silk.” The cause of Hardaway...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Rolling Stone

The Messy 2023 Golden Globes Failed to Justify Its Existence

If the Golden Globes airs on a weeknight and no one watches it, does it still matter? That was the question posed when the Oscars’ boozy cousin returned to television on Tuesday evening after a one-year absence. The awards show, a cash cow for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a strange band of international journalists from obscure publications with loose ethics who love asking celebrities for autographs and pictures at press junkets to the puzzlement of nearly everyone else — was booted from the airwaves last year, and only announced its awards via Twitter, in rather embarrassing fashion, following a series...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Six-year-old student shot teacher with gun legally purchased by his mother

A six-year-old student accused of shooting his first-grade teacher in Virginia used a gun that was legally purchased by his mother, according to reports. Abigail Zwerner was teaching a normal lesson at her school in Newport News when the boy pulled out the gun at the desk where he was sitting, took aim and fired, police say. Ms Zwerner put up her hand but the bullet went through it and struck her in the chest. Police said on Monday that the shooting appeared to have been intentional - not accidental - after he had brought the gun to class...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

High school stops 70 students from graduating due to fake nails

Furious parents have lashed out at a Sydney high school after up to 70 students were barred from attending their Year 10 graduation because they were wearing fake nails. The students from Mackellar Girls Campus on the northern beaches were instead placed in a separate room and banned from entering the main hall where the graduation took place. Speaking to news.com.au, the mother of a barred student Sarah* said a lot of parents had taken time off to attend the 9.15am assembly on Monday. “No one had any idea where they were and the assembly started an hour later because they were disciplining...
Vibe

Florida Mother Of Two Dead Following BBL Surgery

The family of a Florida woman who died during a cosmetic procedure is seeking justice. Jaynisha “Jayla” Williams, 26, was pronounced dead in October 2021 after not waking up from the anesthesia she was given prior to the operation, which took place at Best U Now, a cosmetic surgery center in Plantation, Fla. It has since been discovered that the doctor who administered the anesthesia was medically restricted from doing so. More from VIBE.comCardi B Reveals 95 Percent Of Her Butt Injections Have Been RemovedCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Doja Cat Confirms Upcoming Breast Augmentation According...
PLANTATION, FL
TODAY.com

High school senior dies of cardiac arrest after being found unresponsive in bathroom after gym class

A family is grieving the loss of a high school senior after he suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in the school bathroom, they say. Jordan Brister, 18, died Sunday, Jan. 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3 during the school day at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, according to a statement by the school shared by NBC affiliate KSNV. He was found unresponsive in the school bathroom after attending gym class, his family told KSNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Teacher shot by 6-year-old no longer in critical condition as she’s hailed a hero for helping pupils flee

A Virginia first-grade school teacher who was critically injured after she was allegedly shot by a six-year-old student has been hailed as a hero for warning other children to flee.Abby Zwerner was identified as the teacher who suffered “life-threatening injuries” after being shot at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Friday by local news station WTKR.Ms Zwerner, who is 25, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center in a critical condition.A Newport News police spokesperson told The Independent in a statement that the victim’s condition had improved and she was listed as stable on Saturday afternoon.Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez told...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Parents of 6-year-old boy in Virginia school shooting could be charged: experts

The parents of the 6-year-old Virginia student who allegedly shot his teacher could face charges if authorities find the weapon he used wasn’t properly secured, legal experts say. The first-grade student is accused of blasting teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, on Friday afternoon during a fight at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. On Monday, Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said the child took the gun from his home and put it in his backpack to bring to school Friday. The gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, Drew said. Since the child took the weapon from his home, his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
PennLive.com

First grader who shot teacher in Virginia is among the youngest school shooters in U.S. history | Opinion

Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation’s history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
BBC

Newport News: Condition of teacher shot by child improving

The condition of a Virginia teacher left seriously injured when she was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say. Abby Zwerner suffered life-threatening injuries after she was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday. Mayor Phillip...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
buzzfeednews.com

The 6-Year-Old Who Shot His Teacher Used A Gun That Belonged To His Mother, Police Said

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher on Friday in Virginia remains at a medical facility and is receiving treatment, police said during a news conference Monday. Steve Drew, the police chief of Newport News, Virginia, said the shooting at Richneck Elementary School was an "unprecedented situation" and also praised the 25-year-old teacher, who is in stable condition, for her quick actions. Abigail Zwerner was able to get all of her students out of the classroom after she had been shot, he said, adding that he believed she saved lives.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
People

Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber

Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL. On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station. "He was just doing his daily work to make...
DURHAM, NC
The Independent

Houston police want to talk to restaurant customer seen in shocking video shooting dead would-be robber

A vigilante customer who fatally shot a masked robber at a Houston taqueria is being sought by police.Shocking video footage of the robbery at Ranchito #4 in southwest Houston shows a robber circling the tables demanding cash and valuables from customers.As the gunman passes a booth, a patron pulls out a handgun and begins firing at him from behind. The customer continues shooting as the robber collapses to the ground near the restaurant front door, and then stands and delivers two more shots point blank, the security video recorded at 11.30pm on Thursday shows.The robber, who was dressed...
HOUSTON, TX
msn.com

Police say a 6-year-old shot a teacher in a classroom at a Virginia elementary school: reports

Slide 1 of 11: In at least 10 mass shootings, suspects purchased guns despite being in red flag law states. Studies have shown that the measure can be an effective way to prevent mass shootings. But the law is only as strong as it is properly implemented and used, one researcher said. As the US continues to be rocked by a chain of deadly mass shootings, lawmakers and the public have made loud calls to rein in firearm ownership through stronger federal gun laws.In June, President Joe Biden signed into law the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act — the most significant piece of gun legislation to pass in decades. Part of the bill included $750 million in federal funding for states to implement intervention programs such as gun restraining orders, more colloquially known as "red flag laws."The scope of the law varies by state. Generally, it allows law enforcement, family members, and sometimes school staff to petition someone's firearms to be confiscated if they present a danger to themselves or to others."Red flag laws are an intuitive law and they're a popular law," Veronica Pear, a researcher in the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, who studied red flag laws in California, told Insider. "And, anecdotally, we can say that they've disarmed many people who were making threats of mass shootings."But the law is far from foolproof, Pear said.On Saturday, a gunman entered an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and killed 5 people and injured at least 25 others.The Associated Press reported that in 2021 police responded to a call that the 22-year-old suspect threatened his mother with a homemade bomb — an incident that could have triggered Colorado's red flag law if it was enforced. The state also conducts universal background checks. But these laws are only as useful as they are properly implemented, Pear said.When California enacted the Gun Violence Restraining Orders in 2016, Pear's study found that law enforcement didn't take full advantage of the measure until at least two years after it went into effect. "That would explain of course why we had so few orders issued in the first couple of years," she said.Other issues Pear's research team found around implementation included a lack of funding for training and, in some cases, law enforcement's unwillingness to use the law, especially in areas where there is a strong culture of gun ownership."There can be cultural barriers within police departments," Pear said. "In Colorado, we saw sheriffs coming out and saying that they would refuse to petition for these orders."When the law is properly utilized, Pear and her researchers found that red flag laws can be effective.In California, out of the 201 cases the state's gun restraining orders were utilized, almost 30% of them, or 58 cases, involved individuals making mass shooting threats, according to Pear's study.Currently, 19 states and the District of Columbia have some form of a red flag law in place. About 16 of those jurisdictions enacted the law on or after 2018, following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida.Insider found at least nine other cases of shootings with three or more fatalities, in which the suspect or perpetrator was known to have shown concerning behaviors, such as threats to themselves or the public, by mental health evaluators, law enforcement, or family members. And despite their state's gun restraining measures, the perpetrators were able to purchase a firearm.Here are several cases where shooters and suspects slipped through the cracks of their state's red flag laws.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy