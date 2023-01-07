NM Lottery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3
(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Day
2-3-8
(two, three, eight)
Pick 3 Evening
4-8-1
(four, eight, one)
Pick 4 Day
1-7-4-0
(one, seven, four, zero)
Pick 4 Evening
7-9-3-9
(seven, nine, three, nine)
Powerball
35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000
Roadrunner Cash
10-12-17-20-33
(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $31,000
