Albuquerque, NM

NM Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ These New Mexico lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Lotto America

26-28-32-36-49, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-nine; Star Ball: eight; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $34,020,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,100,000,000

Pick 3 Day

2-3-8

(two, three, eight)

Pick 3 Evening

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

Pick 4 Day

1-7-4-0

(one, seven, four, zero)

Pick 4 Evening

7-9-3-9

(seven, nine, three, nine)

Powerball

35-36-44-45-67, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-five, sixty-seven; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $340,000,000

Roadrunner Cash

10-12-17-20-33

(ten, twelve, seventeen, twenty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

