1 dead in East Rochester house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a house fire in East Rochester Saturday morning, officials confirmed.

According to East Rochester Fire Chief James Diego, multiple calls came in just before 9 a.m. regarding the fire at a West Avenue residence.

First responders said they were able to arrive within approximately two minutes, as the nearest fire station was about two blocks away from the home.

The house had hoarder-like conditions, Diego said, meaning that boxes, furniture, and other miscellaneous items were making it difficult for anyone to get in or out quickly.

“The homeowner had quite a bit of debris in the house — garbage, items like that, old furniture that blocked doorways from us getting into the structure,” Diego said.

“You never know what house is going to have those conditions,” he added. “We tried to make the easiest way into the structure,” Diego explained. “Once we identify we are in a home with hoarding conditions, it’s notified over the radio […] to make everyone aware of it. Then we have to have extra precaution to ensure our safety while we’re doing our job.”

After they were able to make it in, they located one person unconscious, who was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire raged through mostly the backside of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the identity of the victim has not yet been released, officials said.

In addition to the East Rochester Fire Department, volunteer departments from Pittsford, Bushnell’s Basin, Brighton, Penfield and Fairport responded to the scene.

