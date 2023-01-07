Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went savage mode as he talked about LeBron James and all his moments with the Los Angeles Lakers star. Kidd is one of the few people who were able to play against and alongside LeBron James (in Team USA) in his career. He was also able to coach him when he served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. But when asked about his favorite memory of LeBron, Kidd didn’t hold back and chose the most brutal and something that James himself would probably want to forget.

