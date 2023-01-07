ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this time dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pistons prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Detroit Pistons in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Pistons prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has improved lately to a 20-21 record […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pistons prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands

Thing appeared to be looking up for the Golden State Warriors. Not only has Andre Iguodala played in his first game this season following a drawn-out will-he, won’t-he play dance in the offseason, Stephen Curry was also set to return from the shoulder injury on Tuesday night against the depleted Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns […] The post Warriors forward Andre Iguodala ejected vs. Suns after chucking ball into the stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with a myriad of injuries at the moment. Stephen Curry has been out of action for nearly a month due to a shoulder injury. Andrew Wiggins has also missed time, while Klay Thompson sat out the Dubs’ last game due to a knee problem. The silver lining to this […] The post Steve Kerr sounds off on exciting development of young rookie amid Warriors’ injury crisis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mavs coach Jason Kidd goes savage mode on his favorite LeBron James memory

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd went savage mode as he talked about LeBron James and all his moments with the Los Angeles Lakers star. Kidd is one of the few people who were able to play against and alongside LeBron James (in Team USA) in his career. He was also able to coach him when he served as an assistant coach for the Lakers from 2019 to 2021. But when asked about his favorite memory of LeBron, Kidd didn’t hold back and chose the most brutal and something that James himself would probably want to forget.
DALLAS, TX
10 players pop up on Heat’s injury report vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

At this point, it’s safe to say that the Miami Heat are dealing with a full-blown injury crisis. They have been doing so for quite a long time now, actually, and things aren’t going to change for them as they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a marquee matchup on Thursday night. […] The post 10 players pop up on Heat’s injury report vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MIAMI, FL
Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him

LOS ANGELES — Tuesday night featured Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers taking on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. When it comes to Doncic facing the Clippers, it’s safe to assume the young Mavs star is dropping 40 points or a triple double. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists […] The post Luka Doncic responds to Tyronn Lue’s comments on him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James

Anthony Davis is still not close to returning to action for the Los Angeles Lakers, but once he’s ready to give it a go and suit up again, head coach Darvin Ham might put an interesting plan into action, and that’s rolling out with a lineup that features a triumvirate of Davis, LeBron James, and […] The post Anthony Davis’ return has Darvin Ham thinking of a lineup that’ll fire up LeBron James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Biggest need Heat must address at 2023 NBA trade deadline

After finishing the 2021-22 regular season at the top of the East with a 53-29 record, the Miami Heat could not return to the NBA Finals. The Heat were just one shot away from winning the conference title, but Jimmy Butler’s 3-pointer was just off against the Boston Celtics in Game 7.
MIAMI, FL
Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns

The Golden State Warriors’ 125-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns, it bears stressing, wasn’t even as close as that double-digit deficit suggests. The defending champions trailed by 17 in the first half and were down 92-65 with 2:25 left in the third quarter, thoroughly out-classed by the Suns despite finally getting Steph Curry back and […] The post Steve Kerr jumps on grenade after Steph Curry, Warriors get blown out by Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs?

Ja Morant has been out of action for the Memphis Grizzlies in their last two games. The 23-year-old has been dealing with soreness in his right thigh, and while it does sound like a minor injury, it has forced him to miss back-to-back contests already. Memphis is slated to take on the San Antonio Spurs […] The post Is Ja Morant playing vs. Spurs? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams ruled out vs. Pelicans

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart and big man Robert Williams both missed Monday’s game against the Bulls. Smart sat out with a left knee contusion, while Williams sat as a precaution to manage the knee injury that kept him sidelined for much of the first half of the season. However, a recent and encouraging injury […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams ruled out vs. Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
DeMar DeRozan ruled out vs. Wizards

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan left the third quarter of Monday’s game against the Celtics with a quad strain and did not return. Without arguably their best offensive talent for much of the night, the Bulls lost by a final score of 107-99 in what was a game that wasn’t as close as the final […] The post DeMar DeRozan ruled out vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
