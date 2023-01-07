Read full article on original website
Maine Dog Drives Car, But Not Very Well, or Very Far
You’ve heard the expression "keep it between the lines." Well, that applies to dogs driving as well. He or she didn’t get that memo. And the name and gender of the dog are being withheld to protect the dog from being bothered, hassled, or bullied. The story starts...
Temporary overnight warming center opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Healthy Acadia, a nonprofit based in Hancock County, has opened a temporary overnight warming center in Ellsworth for anyone looking to escape the cold. The warming shelter is located at Healthy Acadia's INSPIRE Recovery Center at 24 Church St. in Ellsworth. It opened at the end of December and will remain open every day, including holidays, through April 30. It's open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night.
PFAS detected in wells used at Mountain View Correctional Facility
CHARLESTON, Maine — Chemicals called per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, were detected at levels above Maine's drinking water standards in multiple wells used by the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston, officials said. The heightened levels were detected in three of the five wells used by...
Police: Bangor man charged after stabbing woman
BANGOR, Maine — A 34-year-old man was arrested after stabbing a woman with a knife on Ohio Street in Bangor Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 1:35 p.m., the Bangor Police Department responded to a report of a woman that had been stabbed with a knife in the area of 49 Ohio Street, a news release stated.
Moosehead Trail Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A routine traffic stop this morning escalated and nearly took a tragic turn. According to officials, Stephen Larrabee of brooks Maine was stopped by Belfast officers for a license plate violation. During the stop, authorities began to suspect Larrabee was impaired by drugs or alcohol and asked...
A Maine Town is Throwing an Ice Storm of 98 Party in The Streets Next Weekend!
I know it's all anyone has been hearing about the last couple of weeks or so, but it really is hard to believe that the big Ice Storm of 98 was 25 freakin' years ago. Like many major events that happen in our lifetimes, this is one of those things that happens and we always remember 'where we were' or 'what we were doing' when it happened.
Kidnapping suspect arrested in Bangor, another wanted by authorities
BANGOR, Maine — A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Bangor Monday evening after a man in boxer shorts flagged down an officer driving nearby and reported he'd been robbed, police said. Another suspect remains on the loose. The Bangor Police Department said in a news release that Ronald Cote,...
Mountain View Correction inmate dies
AUGUSTA– The Maine Department of Corrections has confirmed the death of an inmate at the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston. Dennis Vanwart, 71, of Hiram died at approximately 2 o’clock this morning. In 1996 Vanwart began serving a 60 year sentence for murder . Consistent with the...
Downtown Bangor to see new businesses replace empty storefronts
BANGOR, Maine — After multiple stores closed their doors in downtown Bangor, the area's economy will soon see a shift as new businesses head to replace empty storefronts. Downtown Bangor Partnership Executive Director Betsy Lundy said although the shift is sudden, it's understandable after many business owners went through the stress of running a business during the pandemic.
Lincolnville man charged with killing alleged friend makes initial court appearance
BELFAST, Maine — Matthew Pendleton, 47, of Lincolnville made his first court appearance on Tuesday after being charged with killing 47-year-old Kevin Curit. "They went to high school together. They were friends. They were roommates, and then the terrible happened," Chad Cyr, a friend of both Pendleton and Curit, said. "It's unbelievable. It's unreal is what it is, and it's disgusting."
Lincolnville residents still shocked amid homicide investigation
LINCOLNVILLE — Friday evening, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 phone call reporting an unresponsive male at 54 Thorndike Road in Lincolnville. After searching the property, Sheriff’s Deputies found 37-year-old Kevin Curit deceased. State police detectives later arrested 47-year-old Matthew Pendleton. “I was pretty shocked...
Route 7 Standoff
PLYMOUTH — A section of Route 7 was closed off this morning for a stand-off. Officials say that police began a chase in Belfast that went through Waldo County. The chase ended in Plymouth after a Waldo County Deputy was able to successfully spike the offender’s vehicle. Locals...
BREAKING: Maine Wardens Find Body of Snowmobiler That Went Through The Ice
For weeks officials in Maine have been warning residents and visitors to double and triple check the ice conditions on Maine's lakes and ponds before venturing out because, as of late, most of the ice in Maine us unsafe. Warm and unusually mild conditions have caused many area lakes that...
One person in custody, one at large after Bangor incident Monday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One person is behind bars and police are searching for another person in connection with an alleged kidnapping and robbery in Bangor. Bangor Police say they were flagged down Monday by a 40-year-old man running down the street who claimed he’d been robbed inside a home on Center Street.
Brooks man charged after 'several hour' police standoff
PLYMOUTH, Maine — A Brooks man faces charges following a standoff with police that lasted several hours on Monday. Around 2:36 a.m., officers with the Belfast Police Department stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation in the area of 22 Searsport Ave. in Belfast, a news release from the department said.
Bangor Police Arrest a Brewer Man for Robbery, Woman is at Large
A Brewer man was arrested in Bangor on multiple charges and a Brewer woman remains at large. Bangor Police Sergeant Jason McAmbley says the incident began when a 40-year-old man wearing only boxer shorts flagged down an officer who was driving by. He told the officer that he had been robbed while inside a residence on Center Street. Because of that report, Bangor Police Detectives and the Bangor Police Special Response Team served a warrant at the Center Street address.
FAA system outage causes delays, cancellations across Maine
MAINE, USA — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled across the country on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration said there was a computer system outage overnight. According to FlightAware, which is a world flight tracking platform, there were more than 8,000 delays on flights within the country...
Target shooting by juveniles leads to hospital visit, investigations
VINALHAVEN — An eight-year-old Vinalhaven boy was treated and released from Eastern Maine Medical Center after he was struck by a deflected .22 caliber bullet yesterday afternoon, Sunday, Jan. 9. The eight-year-old boy was target practicing with his 10-year-old and 13-year-old friends at his home in Vinalhaven at about...
Maine Veterans Project
Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.
Can You Guess What’s Going on The Roof at the Old Kmart in Bangor?
And let the guesses begin: A rooftop something ... or not. Hogan Road, Bangor is where Kmart was all those years ago. That is where Damon’s Beverage is now located. And actually, the Old Kmart building in Bangor is owned by Quirk Automobile Group. They have Chevrolet, Cadillac, Subaru, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat Jeep, Ram & Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Mitsubishi and Quirk Used, and I might be missing others.
