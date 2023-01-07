Read full article on original website
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
3 Phillies on the 40-man roster who won’t survive the 2023 season
These three members of the Philadelphia Phillies 40-man roster won’t survive the year on it. The Gregory Soto trade opened a couple of new avenues for the Philadelphia Phillies to drive down. They suddenly have a need to add some depth pieces as the deal did cost them Matt Vierling and Nick Maton. Those two were going to be useful players from the 40-man roster.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
iheart.com
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
The Green Bay Packers are on an early summer vacation after losing a must win game to the Detroit Lions last night in their bid to make the NFL Playoffs. It’s clear to Doug Gottlieb, and should be to anyone who listened to Aaron Rodgers’ postgame news conference, that they were already looking past the Lions and did not show their opponents, or the NFL, the respect they deserved. It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their esteemed leader in the huddle.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
MLB trade grades: Dodgers swoop for Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas
The Los Angeles Dodgers found a new shortstop by bringing back a familiar face, trading to add Marlins veteran Miguel Rojas. Miguel Rojas got his major league debut with the Dodgers. He’s heading back to Los Angeles almost a decade later. When rumors of the Marlins’ willingness to trade...
