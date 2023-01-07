ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WacoTrib.com

Birmingham OKs plan to offer tiny shelters to the homeless

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tiny shelters for the homeless were approved Tuesday by the Birmingham City Council. The city plans to use up to $1 million in federal Community Development Block Grants to fund the program, along with support from non-profit organizations and corporate communities, al.com reported. The proposed...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy