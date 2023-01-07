ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Dish denies Mission TV stations to subscribers including KRBC

BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLgQk_0k70OFRJ00

WICHITA FALLS, TX (Jan. 7, 2023) – On Friday night, January 6, 26 Mission Broadcasting local television stations in 25 markets across the United States were forced off DISH Network’s distribution system when the contract between Mission and DISH expired. As a result of DISH’s action, more than 800,000 DISH subscribers are unable to watch the national and local community programming provided by these stations, including programming on Mission’s 7 ABC affiliates, as well as key NFL games on Mission’s 2 CBS, 11 FOX, and 3 NBC stations. This timing is particularly troubling for subscribers as these CBS, FOX, and NBC stations all carry NFL games through the end of the season, as well as the NFL playoffs, culminating with the Super Bowl on FOX on February 12th.

“We are extremely disappointed in the DISH Network’s unwillingness to forge an agreement,” said Dennis Thatcher, Mission Broadcasting Inc.’s President. “We are simply seeking the same fair agreement that we have come to with other cable, satellite, and telco providers for the high-quality programming we provide. We produce thousands of hours of local news and programming. We pay our network partners millions of dollars for entertainment programming and live sports. The cost to do these things has, understandably, gone up significantly – especially live sports rights – and these costs are passed along to us, the station owner. DISH has put more than 800,000 of their subscribers in the middle, denying them programming they’ve already paid for, rather than negotiating on the basis of current market conditions. Mission has a long track record of negotiating fairly and avoiding service interruptions in our markets, and we don’t want viewers in our local markets to miss any of the vitally important local news, sports, and weather coverage we deliver every day. Our record of positive negotiations stands in stark contrast to that of DISH. Many, many subscribers will have seen DISH behave this way in the past. Holding the subscriber hostage is their way off doing business. In addition, DISH is trying to deny Mission stations to subscribers in many B, C, and D counties, where so many rely on satellite service, as cable companies won’t deliver.”

Mission Broadcasting is the largest female majority-owned local broadcasting company in the United States.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Z94

Oklahomans Wash Their Chicken Before Cooking It?

While we regularly grow bored with our normal internet routines, sometimes something will hop out and shock us. The first day back at work after being sick, trying to pass the time since I won't be getting my noon o'clock nap in, I stumble across a question one Facebook user was brave enough to ask the others...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure

Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Man bites dog, hits boy, makes plea deal

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Florida man who bit a dog and hit his stepson pleads guilty today, January 5, 2023, and will be on probation for 3 years, pay a $1,000 fine and perform 160 hours of unpaid community service. James William Stevenson was arrested for injury to a child in May 2020 in […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Iowa Park man charged with exploitation of his mother

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man is charged with exploiting his elderly mother by using her social security payments for personal purchases. Raimy Winter was booked for exploitation of the elderly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The investigation began in December after an Adult Protective Services investigator notified police that Winter was in […]
IOWA PARK, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
LAWTON, OK
bowienewsonline.com

Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16

The Bowie community is mourning the shocking death of a local athlete and student who was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday evening. The accident occurred at 5:05 p.m. on State Highway 59 North where Mill Street merges with 59. Department of Public Safety officials said Colby Price, driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup was southbound on Hwy. 59 and was stopped in the left turn lane to Mill.
BOWIE, TX
kswo.com

Lawton doctor charged with animal cruelty

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton doctor is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly killing a dog. 36-year-old Daniel Moses Garrison is facing one felony count of cruelty to animals. According to court documents, in mid-December, two men working in west Lawton said they heard what sounded like a dog...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Woman arrested after her kids test positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother was arrested after she and her two kids test positive for meth. According to the arrest warrant, on Nov. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two child endangerment cases. The CPS worker said Tara Danielle Largin and her two children, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy