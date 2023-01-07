Boil water notice lifted for all surface connections in Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will resume in-person learning on Monday, January 9.

JPS leaders said there have been significant improvements in water pressure across the district. They will monitor the water pressure throughout the weekend and make adjustments for any school that may experience a decrease in water levels before to Monday.

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Officials with the City of Jackson announced that the boil water notice has been lifted for all connections on the city’s surface water system.

The citywide notice was issued on Sunday, December 25 after freezing temperatures caused complications at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Leaks caused low water pressure around the city.

Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba issued a Local State of Emergency on Monday, December 26 due to the ongoing water crisis.

On Thursday, January 5, Lumumba announced the capital city received nearly $800 million to help repair the city’s water infrastructure. He said the funds will be used to help replace pipes and sewer mains across the city. However, he said this process will take years to complete.

The city’s water system will remain vulnerable to severe weather events until full repairs and upgrades have been made to the water system.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.