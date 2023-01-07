LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After an impressive 2022 campaign from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Andrews was listed among the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The list included players who were identified as the most valuable softball student-athletes, including Northwestern’s Danielle Williams, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.

