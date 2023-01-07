ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

LeBron James talks his child, Abdul-Jabaar’s record in ESPN interview

By Callie Cassick, Carlos Mathis
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — An exclusive, one-on-one interview with Ohio native LeBron James aired Friday night.

The interview aired at 10:30 p.m. on the ESPN2 network on Friday, Jan. 6.

According to ESPN , James has just two more years in his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and is approaching to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s record. James has under 500 points to go before he can surpass Abdul-Jabaar.

James said he would like to be able to still compete at a championship level, but would also like to see his son, Bronny, on the hardwood, since he wants to play basketball at the NBA level.

In the interview, James told ESPN he sat out the last few games of the prior season with the Lakers because of an ankle injury. He added he did not think he would win if he returned to play during the season.

The interview aired at the same time that the L.A. Lakers are scheduled to play the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ESPN announced the interview in a Twitter post.

