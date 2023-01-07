Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible tomorrow
MILD DAY AHEAD: We project a high in the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with a mix of sun and clouds; the average high for Birmingham on January 11 is 54. Most of the state will be dry, but a few widely scattered showers could show up along the Gulf Coast this afternoon.
Severe weather possible Thursday with snowfall Friday
CLANTON, Ala. – Thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front moving quickly through the state on Thursday. During the morning hours and across the northern half of the state, scattered thunderstorms will occur. During the afternoon, as atmospheric instability increases, the thunderstorms will likely become a broken to a solid line as they move through the southern half of Alabama. Although a tornado or two is possible, the main threat with this system will be damaging straight-line winds with gusts up to 60 mph. A timing graphic is shown above. Due to the fast movement of the storms, one inch or less of total...
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Storms return Thursday
COLD START, MILD AFTERNOON: Colder pockets across North Alabama are in the 20s early this morning, but we expect a nice warm-up today with temperatures rising into the 60s in most places this afternoon with a good supply of sunshine. Some South Alabama communities will reach 70 today. Most of the state will be dry and mild tomorrow, but a few showers could form near the Gulf Coast as moisture levels begin to rise. Highs tomorrow will be in the 67-73 degree range.
Strong Storms Move In Thursday
Storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes on Thursday.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Several tornadoes touch down, one in Chambers
Severe weather which included tornadoes struck Chambers County as well as other areas across Alabama beginning in the early morning hours of January 3rd, 2022 and continued through to the morning of January 4th the next day. Reports from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham described the stormy weather as a “long-duration severe weather event (that) occurred from the late morning hours of Tuesday, January 3rd to the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 4th.
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Dry weather through Wednesday, Strong storms return Thursday
The clouds will gradually decrease by this afternoon and we will become mostly sunny. It will be a cool and dry day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Tonight, an upper-level wave will move across Alabama, and this will make it mostly cloudy. We will be dry and chilly with lows in the lower […]
apr.org
Alabama consumers may pay more due to the Xmas weekend cold snap
Alabama’s agriculture industry is assessing the damage from the arctic cold snap over Christmas weekend. Temperatures plunged into the teens following a week with highs in the seventies statewide. Alabama’s strawberry crop is showing minor freeze damage. Blake Thaxton is executive director of the Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Association. He says some other crops were clearly hit hard.
alabamawx.com
Sunday Afternoon Update: Rain Moving Out
A cold front is pushing slowly through North Alabama on this Sunday. A thin line of showers is just ahead of the front, extending from Scottsboro in Jackson County in Northeast Alabama to Cullman to Fayette in West Central Alabama. The main band of remain has mostly fizzled, except over West Alabama, where moderate rain covers a large area including Sumter and Choctaw counties eastward through Greene, Hale, Perry, southern Bibb, Dallas and western Chilton counties. The precipitation is pushing to the east.
Weather Aware For Storms Thursday
Storms could produce some damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, and perhaps a few tornadoes Thursday morning and afternoon.
wcbi.com
Drying Out and Warming Up
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll get a break from the rain and begin to dry out on Monday. TONIGHT: Chilly! Low near 34° with clearing skies. MONDAY: Seasonable. High near 56° with a mix of sun and clouds. It’ll be a nice day!. REST OF...
9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama
If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
travelawaits.com
8 Beautiful Winter Hikes To Explore In Alabama
It’s here: The blustery, frosty days of winter where your breath lingers in the air as you face the first cold rush of air that greets you when you step out of the door, and a light dusting of snow transforms the world around you into a literal winter wonderland.
Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama
Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
Krystal opens first store in Alabama after six years
On Tuesday, the popular southern classic, Krystal, will open its first Alabama store in six years.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music Legend
This fall of 2023 will mark the 100th birthday of the "King of Country Music," Hank Williams, whose life and legendary career began in our own state of Alabama. Read along for a look back at his life and rare photos and video of his career, family and untimely death at age 29. (Bonus rare footage at end of article!)
This beloved Alabama coffee business was decades ahead of its time
One, two, three days to drive their red-and-white Volkswagen bus from California to Alabama. Grant and Kathryn Heath had been residing in the Bay Area, where Grant worked for a friend’s natural-food business. It was the early ‘70s, an ideal time for groovy young adults like the Heaths to be in the Bay Area. They saw famous local rock bands like the Grateful Dead play concerts there many times.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their food, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
News4Jax.com
2 tornadoes touched down Wednesday in Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two tornadoes were confirmed in Southeast Georgia on Wednesday afternoon from a round of severe storms. The first touchdown was in northern Pierce County near Bristol. An EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Dogwood Drive in northern Pierce County. Damage was reported, and the tornado lifted just...
Comments / 0