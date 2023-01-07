Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar pose an increasing threat after making major change that saves customers
THE current economic climate may pose an opportunity for dollar stores, making them a considerable threat to grocery sales. Although most stores appear to be taking hits due to inflation in the United States, some experts have noted that dollar stores like Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar may benefit.
thenewscrypto.com
Lido DAO (LDO) Price Prediction 2023 — Will LDO Hit $5 Soon?
Bullish LDO price prediction is $1.252 to $2.845. Lido DAO (LDO) price might also reach $5 soon. LDO bearish market price prediction for 2023 is $0.733. In Lido DAO (LDO) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about LDO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
thenewscrypto.com
STEPN (GMT) Price Prediction 2023 — Will GMT Hit $2.5 Soon?
STEPN (GMT) price might also reach $2.5 soon. Bearish GMT price prediction for 2023 is $0.6658. In STEPN (GMT) price prediction 2023, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about GMT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. STEPN (GMT) Current Market Status. Current Price $0.307337.
thenewscrypto.com
Over 12 Billion LUNC Burnt by Community To Boost Burn Rate
On January 9, Terra Casino tweeted that it has burned more than 8M LUNC tokens. More than 4M LUNC tokens were burnt by the validator LUNC DAO in the last 24 hours. Since LUNC burn rates decreased in December, the Terra Classic community has set its sights on boosting those rates. The LUNC burn rates have also been influenced by the decision of the cryptocurrency exchange Binance to temporarily pause its LUNC burn mechanism until March and to decrease the burn amount to 50%.
thenewscrypto.com
Coinbase Announces Additional 20% Layoff Amid Sluggish Market
The new move will result in the loss of an additional 950 workers. Coinbase also has plans to end some low-probability initiatives. Amid the continued bear market and FTX outbreak, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong intends to lay off another 20% of the company’s personnel in an effort to reduce operational expenditures. Coinbase had reduced its personnel by 18% in June of last year, and the new move will result in the loss of an additional 950 workers. At the end of September, the cryptocurrency exchange had 4,700 workers.
Inflation report could show another month of cooling prices
The U.S. inflation report for December being released Thursday morning could provide another welcome sign that the worst bout of spiking prices in four decades is slowly weakening.Or it could suggest that inflation remains persistent enough to require tougher action by the Federal Reserve. Most economists foresee the more optimistic scenario: They think December marked another month in which inflation, though still uncomfortably high, continued to cool. According to a survey by the data provider FactSet, analysts have predicted that consumer prices rose 6.5% in December compared with a year earlier. That would be down from 7.1% in November...
thenewscrypto.com
Ark Invest Yet Again Buys Coinbase Shares Worth $1.45M
In two of its funds (ARKW and ARKF), Ark purchased 172,276 Coinbase shares on Jan 5. Ark Invest, had bought an additional 33,756 shares of Coinbase on Tuesday. An email sent to investors on Tuesday revealed that Cathie Wood’s investment business, Ark Invest, had bought an additional 33,756 shares of Coinbase (COIN) on Tuesday.
thenewscrypto.com
OpenSea Reveals Support for Gaming Chain Arbitrum Nova
OpenSea promotes the social and gaming chain Arbitrum Nova. Arbitrum Nova is now a more affordable way to acquire data and purchase and sell digital collectibles. OpenSea, the world’s first and largest web3 marketplace for NFTs and Crypto collectibles, now supports Aribitrum Nova and has ultra-low transaction costs and strong security. It powers dapps with high transaction volumes that aim to reduce expenses even more. This helps the Arbitrum ecosystem develop.
thenewscrypto.com
Indian Crypto Exchange WazirX Publishes Proof-of-Reserve
Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is the largest at about $54 million. The crypto exchange has 95.67 million of its native token WRX. WazirX, India’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, said on Wednesday that it had disclosed its proof-of-reserves (PoR) and had a reserves-to-liabilities ratio of more than 1:1. Among the $286.10 million in reserves reported by WazirX. The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is the largest at about $54 million.
thenewscrypto.com
One of Europe’s Biggest Ever Crypto Events, Block 3000: Blockchain Battle Goes Live
Tickets for the flagship crypto event are now available. Speakers include Javier Garcia, Country Leader for Spain and Portugal at Binance, Laurent Perello, Blockchain Advisor at Tron, Austin Federa, Head of Communications at Solana, Vilma Mattila, founder of 5ire, Mary Camacho, CEO Holochain & Holo, Cyrus Fazel, Founder & CEO of SwissBorg and many, many more.
thenewscrypto.com
Bitcoin Threatens To Touch $18,000 Causing ‘Minor Negative Sentiment’ in the Crypto Market
Coinshares believes there is only “minor negative sentiment” in the crypto markets. Inflows of $1.2 million into “Short Bitcoin” funds demonstrate the bearish trend. Despite the threat of Bitcoin hitting $18,000 for the first time since mid-December, Coinshares analysis says that there is only “minor negative sentiment” in the crypto markets.
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange App Tap Global Listed in UK Stock Exchange
Tap Global becomes the first crypto service app to list on a UK stock exchange in 2023. Tap Global has raised a new £3.1 million in the capital. The UK-based cryptocurrency app Tap Global becomes the first new member of 2023 to be listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE), according to a press statement issued by the organization on January 10. The Company, formerly known as Quetzal Capital Plc ‘Quetzal’, has been listed on AQSE as a result of its reverse takeover acquisition of Tap Global Limited.
thenewscrypto.com
USDT Stablecoin Will Be Delisted From Crypto.com in Canada
Crypto.com will remove the Tether USDT stablecoin from its listing. Tether doesn’t consider Canada to be their core market. Crypto.com is restricting the Tether stablecoin (USDT) trading services in the Canadian region. This is seemingly the follow-up action by the largest crypto platforms after the Pre-Registration Undertaking (PRU) with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). And, Crypto.com will delist the USDT from 31st Jan 2023.
thenewscrypto.com
Decoding Proof of Reserve Report and How it can Build Trust
The role of “Proof of reserves” is to ascertain that a financial institution has a 1:1 ratio backing of user funds with real assets. Blockchain companies are turning to third-party firms to audit their businesses and provide attestations to their assets and liabilities. This move has significantly grown following the collapse of FTX, which drove many users to question the financial health of centralized exchanges.
thenewscrypto.com
‘Running Bitcoin’ Tweet by Developer Hal Finney Completes 14 Years
In 2009, he received the devastating news that he had Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The developer had received the first Bitcoin transaction of 10 BTC. On January 11, 2009, one of the Bitcoin ecosystem’s early pioneers, Hal Finney, activated a node on his own computer. This day marks the beginning of the Bitcoin era. He made the announcement on Twitter, and the term “Running bitcoin” has subsequently entered popular culture.
thenewscrypto.com
Microsoft Reportedly Planning Acquiring 49% Stake in ChatGPT
The tech behemoth is prepared to spend more than $10 billion on the purchase. The proprietor of ChatGPT anticipates a $1 billion profit by 2024. Presently, ChatGPT is one of the most talked-about things on the web. The AI programme is being used to provide feedback, draft reports, and create new software. Currently, Semafor claims that Microsoft is in talks to acquire OpenAI, ChatGPT’s parent business. The tech behemoth is prepared to spend more than $10 billion on the purchase.
thenewscrypto.com
Top Cryptocurrency Gainers From Last 7 Days
Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around 3.6% in the last 7 days. Ethereum (ETH) traded at $ 1,331 and has soared by 10% in the last week. FTX collapse led to the winding down of cryptocurrency trading and custody services once again in 2022 crypto history. As the crypto market recovers with the start of 2023, Today the global cryptocurrency market turned to bullish price momentum. Also, the market cap of all cryptos increased to $889 billion. Prominent cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) also witnessing a rapid jump.
thenewscrypto.com
Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrocket as the Market Turns Green
Cardano (ADA) has increased by nearly 20.11% during the past 24 hours. Cardano dApps completed 16 million transactions earlier this week. Cardano (ADA), the native cryptocurrency of the Cardano blockchain, is currently experiencing positive price momentum amid the markets’ surprising “green turn.” According to CoinMarketCap (CMC), the 8th largest cryptocurrency is now trending in the global crypto market after attaining a significant price surge of 20.11% during the past 24 hours.
thenewscrypto.com
Burn Rate of Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes Around 1400% in last 24 Hours
About 85% of the total SHIB burn of 37.4 million was caused by only two transactions. The Layer 2 solution would consume SHIB with each transaction. According to statistics from Shibburn.com, the SHIB burn rate has increased by 1395.89% in the previous 24 hours. In a tweet published today, Shibburn reported that the Shiba Inu community as a whole had transferred 37.4 million SHIB to the burn wallet in the preceding 24 hours, explaining the surge in activity.
Comments / 0