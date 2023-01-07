Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO