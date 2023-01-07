ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Sports

ASU can keep pace with top-tier of Pac-12 with strong Oregon trip

TEMPE — The Arizona State men’s basketball team has an opportunity this weekend to keep pace with the top of the Pac-12. At 13-3 (4-1 in conference), ASU currently sits in third place in the league standings with a road trip to the Pacific Northwest against Oregon (9-7; 3-2) on Thursday and Oregon State (7-9; 1-4) on Saturday.
TEMPE, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Tucson improving from injuries, including starter who’s nephew of Ed & Charles O’Bannon

The name O’Bannon in basketball circles in Tucson brings up images of the intense UCLA-Arizona rivalries in the 1990’s when both programs challenged for national titles. Ed and Charles O’Bannon are members of the last UCLA team to win a championship in 1994-95, two years before Arizona earned the distinction of being the most-recent Pac-12 team to win a title.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona introduces new white uniforms, pays homage to 1986 national title team

Every now and then during the 2023 college baseball season, Chip Hale will wear a similar-looking uniform to his playing days for the Arizona Wildcats. The UA announced on Monday that it will add a new white uniform, paying homage to the 1986 national-championship squad. Hale, who is entering his second season as the Wildcats' head coach, helped lead Arizona to the '86 title. Hale still holds the UA record for games played (255), at-bats (978), hits (337), walks (162) and total bases (507).
TUCSON, AZ
travellemming.com

8 Best Tucson Neighborhoods for 2023 (By a Local)

As a born-and-raised Tucson local, I’m here to share insight on the 8 best Tucson neighborhoods. Learn about each area’s proximity to downtown, local attractions, and median home costs in each neighborhood. I also cover school districts and safety for those interested in moving to the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond to close 5 Arizona stores in latest round of layoffs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Struggling retailer Bed, Bath and Beyond has announced it is closing five Arizona stores as part of the latest round of layoffs. An updated list released by the retailer showed closures for the following five locations, three of which are in metro Phoenix:. 2039 N. Power...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona’s Largest Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Jan 10th

The new D2 Dispensary, opening on January 10, will be Arizona’s largest dispensary and the only dispensary in Tucson with an indoor drive-thru. “We have museum display cases showing little elements that highlight the products. We have vegan edibles, ketogenic products, and a little bit of everything,” Moe Asnani, owner of D2 Dispensary and The Downtown Dispensary, told KVOA.
TUCSON, AZ

