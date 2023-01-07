Crews put out structure fire in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho — Multiple agencies were dispatched to a fire that broke out in Moscow late Friday afternoon.

Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance, the Pullman Fire Department, Potlatch Fire & Ambulance, the Genesee Fire Department and the Moscow Police Department responded to reports of a structure fire on the 200 block of 2nd Street. Crews who first arrived at the scene reported heavy fire and smoke conditions in the back of a two-story residential building converted into a commercial office. The fire was threatening two other structures in the area. The fire was contained to the first-floor area near the kitchen and the 2nd floor toward the back of the building in an apartment area. The roof and floor was partially collapsed in the area.

No one was hurt by the fire and no one was inside the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Moscow Volunteer Fire & Ambulance says the fire does not seem to be suspicious in nature at the time.

