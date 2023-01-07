Read full article on original website
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (knee) faces an uphill battle to play vs. Bengals
Optimism that Lamar Jackson will return for the postseason is dwindling. Jackson was not seen at practice on Wednesday, per local reporters in Baltimore, a further indication of the unlikelihood that he will be available for Sunday night's Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "I don't have...
NFL
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin not ready to make determination on OC Matt Canada
Mike Tomlin said Monday he is not yet ready to make a final determination on his offensive coordinator. When the Steelers head coach was asked about the status of offensive coordinator Matt Canada following the completion of Pittsburgh's 2022 season, Tomlin said he is "just not there" yet in his final evaluation of Canada's performance.
Both coordinators coveted, 19 free agents; Dallas Cowboys could lose more than wildcard
Jerry Jones says the Tampa Bay game will have no bearing on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. But Jones can’t guarantee the return of 19 free agents nor OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason
David Shaw has landed an NFL head coach interview, and it’s for an interesting reason. Shaw, the longtime coach at Stanford, resigned in late November from his position. There have not been many rumors involving him until now. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Shaw interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coach... The post David Shaw lands NFL head coach interview for interesting reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Heisman winner, Browns’ running back dies
Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns' running back Charles White has died of cancer at the age of 64.
NFL
NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns
From where I sit, just a handful of offenses appear to be at the height of their powers entering the playoffs. One of them, Kansas City's potent attack, is literally running circles around opponents. With MVP front-runner Patrick Mahomes under center in K.C., I have zero concerns about the Chiefs'...
NFL
Ranking each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 NFL season
Now that the 2022 NFL regular season is behind us, I have taken the time to rank each team's primary starting running back for the 2022 season. There's a lot to unpack, so let's not waste any time. NOTE: Though in many cases these running backs led their respective teams...
NFL
2023 Pro Bowl Games Skills Competitions Announced
The NFL announced the unique skills competitions that Pro Bowl players from the AFC and NFC will compete in during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. Taking place over two days in Las Vegas, the skills challenges will be broadcasted live for the first time on Thursday, February 2, on ESPN from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. ET, and the competitions will continue Sunday, February 5, throughout the day, along with the first NFL flag football games.
NFL
Falcons name Greg Beadles team president
The Atlanta Falcons start their 2023 offseason shuffling the top of the organizational chart. Team owner Arthur Blank announced Monday morning that Greg Beadles would take over as team president and has assumed day-to-day control of the Falcons' operations. Beadles has been with the Falcons for 28 years after starting...
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on defense: 49ers, Jets both deserve multiple reps
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his defense. It's difficult to tell the story of the 2022 49ers without including Bosa near the start of the tale. Sure, the three quarterbacks have played an important part, but none has been as consistently important to San Francisco's fortunes this season as Bosa, the NFL leader in sacks (18.5), who also leads all edge rushers in quarterback pressures (73). The difference he makes comes in all shapes and sizes, from routine takedowns of Matthew Stafford in the 49ers' two meetings with the Rams to forcing quarterbacks into game-changing turnovers without even touching them. Opposing tackles must be aware of where No. 97 is at all times. After earning his third Pro Bowl bid in four years, Bosa should be leaving NFL Honors with some fancy new hardware.
NFL
Colts GM Chris Ballard admits he, organization 'failed' in 2022 season
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is entering another offseason in which he has to find an answer at quarterback. It's not quite Groundhog Day in Indianapolis, but it's starting to get stale. It's also not the only area in which Ballard knows he has to do a better job. Ballard...
NFL
Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, a former walk-on, is now a two-time national title winner. The Bulldogs overwhelmed TCU on Monday night 65-7, jumping on the Horned Frogs early and building a 31-point halftime lead on their way to earning a second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
NFL
Texans GM Nick Caserio: WR John Metchie III on 'amazing' recovery path
John Metchie III was robbed of his rookie season by a frightening diagnosis, but an astounding comeback appears to be afoot. Diagnosed with leukemia in July of last year, Metchie has a shot at returning to the Houston Texans for their offseason program in the spring, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 10
2022 · 4-13-0 GENERAL MANAGER INTERVIEWS. Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese will interview on Tuesday. LB Roquan Smith agreed to terms on five-year, $100 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in the league, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 2022 · 7-10-0 COACHING...
NFL
2022 All-Pro Team picks on offense: Chiefs, Browns, Eagles each deserve two spots
Nick Shook uses the eye test and Next Gen Stats to assemble his personal 2022 All-Pro Team. Below, he presents his offense. When you break the single-season record for offensive yards, it's pretty easy to explain why you're an All-Pro. Mahomes passed Drew Brees for the most all-time with 5,614 yards, reaching the total with 5,250 passing yards, 358 rushing yards and 6 receiving yards (via a completion to himself). So Mahomes didn't shatter the passing mark; this record will do. At this point, there are only two things that could keep Mahomes from taking this award annually: an injury, or a memorable season from another signal-caller. I could dive deeper into the numbers -- Mahomes finished with the best Next Gen Stats passer score (93) -- but it's not necessary.
NFL
NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2023 hiring cycle
NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and general manager vacancies around the league as the 2023 hiring cycle kicks into gear. The information below -- sourced from NFL Media reports and official team announcements -- will be updated in real time during the coming weeks.
NFL
Jerry Jones: Cowboys can turn 'nightmare' finale into positive heading into postseason
The Dallas Cowboys ended the regular season laying a rotten egg Sunday in a 26-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. Entering the game with a chance to win the division if the Philadelphia Eagles stumbled against the New York Giants, Dallas made the discussion moot by playing four quarters of uninspired football.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
