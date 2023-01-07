The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8. Inciting another person to utilize crypto is also illegal. There has been a directive from Nepal’s telecoms authority for all ISPs in the nation. To ban access to any and all cryptocurrency trading websites, with legal repercussions for those who don’t comply. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8. Instructing Internet service providers (ISPs) and email service providers (ESPs) to block access to “websites, apps, or online networks” relating to crypto.

