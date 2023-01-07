Read full article on original website
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Bitcoin Millionaires Disappear as Scandals Rise and Value Falls
The cryptocurrency collapse has Bitcoin millionaires 'dropping like flies,' according to a recent report.
Coinbase cutting nearly 1,000 jobs, citing rough cryptocurrency climate
Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited adverse economic conditions and disruptions within cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has plunged almost 60% over the past year and a volatile year...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) and Altcoins About To Catch Traders off Guard With Massive Move
A closely followed technical analyst says that Ethereum (ETH) and the broader altcoin markets are set for an unexpected macro move to the upside. The pseudonymous analyst known as TechDev tells his 403,000 Twitter followers that several different metrics are suggesting that crypto markets have bottomed out and are setting the stage for the next run-up.
zycrypto.com
Solana, Cardano Eye Explosion To New Highs, Bitcoin Recaptures $17k As Exchange Signals Tilt Bullish
Bitcoin bulls managed to shake off December’s dust, decisively pushing past $17,000 for the first time in over three weeks. The world’s most traded cryptocurrency was trading at $17,348, up over 2.41% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum led in gains surging by over 4.55% in the same...
u.today
Ethereum Addresses in Profit Tops Monthly High of 51%, What Was Trigger?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
thenewscrypto.com
Nepal Issues Notice to ISP’s Towards Ban on Online Crypto Access
The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8. Inciting another person to utilize crypto is also illegal. There has been a directive from Nepal’s telecoms authority for all ISPs in the nation. To ban access to any and all cryptocurrency trading websites, with legal repercussions for those who don’t comply. The Nepal Telecommunication Authority (NTA) issued a notification on January 8. Instructing Internet service providers (ISPs) and email service providers (ESPs) to block access to “websites, apps, or online networks” relating to crypto.
techaiapp.com
Silvergate Experiences $8B In Crypto Withdrawals
Over $8 billion in cryptocurrency-linked deposits has been withdrawn by customers of US bank Silvergate, which offers cryptocurrency services. During the final three months of 2022, around two-thirds of the bank’s clients withdrew their savings. To fund the expense and maintain its liquidity, the bank liquidated $5.2 billion in...
CoinTelegraph
Digital Currency Group under investigation by US authorities: Report
Crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, or DCG, is under investigation by the United States Department of Justice’s Eastern District of New York and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report. The authorities are digging into internal transfers between DCG and its subsidiary crypto lending firm...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Could Get As Low As $9,000, Asserts Pundit Who Correctly Predicted BTC’s Top
Bitcoin continued to trend range bound on Saturday, riling investors who had to contend with lacklustre price volatility in the past 14 months. At press time, the top cryptocurrency was trading at $16,966 after a 1.11% increase in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. Its biggest rival, Ethereum, also traded sluggishly at $1263- a level it has been toying at for the past two days.
bitpinas.com
Crypto Winter Halts Growth in Bitcoin ATM Installations – 2022 Data
The installation of crypto ATMs has slowed down in 2022, according to Coin ATM Radar. The United States still had the most crypto ATMs, at 33,960, followed by Canada, Spain, Australia, and Poland, accounting for 37,334 out of the total 38,640 crypto ATMs worldwide. A net growth of -0.2% in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Today: FTX Finds $5B, Bitcoin Extends Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Crypto exchange FTX hasrecovered more than $5 billion in different assets, not including another $425 million in crypto held by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, a bankruptcy attorney said during a hearing Wednesday.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Streak Strongest In A Year As Crypto Beats Gold And Stocks
The bitcoin market has been decimated by the 2022 bear market. Billions were lost from the collapses of major crypto exchanges last year. However, 2023 seems to bring new investor sentiment as the market improves, at least for crypto. Since the start of this year, the market cap of the...
thenewscrypto.com
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
The top 5 gainers of the day are ZIL, SOL, OP, LDO, and IMX. Zilliqa (ZIL) has attained a massive price surge of 50.63% during the past 24 hours. As the global cryptocurrency market attained a rapid bullish outlook, the leading cryptocurrencies experienced a dramatic price surge. Let’s take a look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
Rights group: Litany of crises in 2022 but also good signs
JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Widespread opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine demonstrates the strength of a unified response against human rights abuses, and there are signs that power is shifting as people take to the streets to demonstrate their dissatisfaction in Iran, China and elsewhere, a leading rights group said Thursday.
thenewscrypto.com
Transactions in Arbitrum and Optimism Surpasses ETH Mainnet
The daily transactions between Arbitrum and Optimism have risen. On September 24, 2021, the first crossover between L2 and ETH average TPS occurred. Ethereum layer-2 rollups Arbitrum and Optimism’s daily transactions have increased in recent months. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH Mainnet) is experiencing a minor downtrend. As per reports daily active users have lately increased on Arbitrum and Optimism.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Northern Data says production increased by 315% Y/Y in 2022
Northern Data AG, a German company that specializes in Bitcoin mining and cloud computing, has released earnings results for its mining division. Northern Data AG said that in fiscal 2022, it mined 2,798 Bitcoin (BTC), up 315% from the previous year. This led to BTC mining revenues of 77.7 million euros in fiscal 2022. The company sold 3,005 BTC sold in 2022 for an average price of 23,849 euros, contributing to a cash revenue of 71.7 million euros.
