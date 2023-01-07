Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Lakefront Brewery ditches bottles for cans
MILWAUKEE - Major changes are coming to one of Milwaukee's most well-known breweries. You will soon no longer be able to get a bottle of Lakefront beer. The brewery is switching from bottles exclusively to cans. Lakefront Brewery's tours are as famous as their beer, but this move means they...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Outpost Natural Foods; newly remodeled location
A newly remodeled location is home to the largest selection of organic produce in Milwaukee. Amelia Jones is at Outpost Natural Foods in Bay View.
milwaukeemag.com
5 Themed Brunches You Need to Know About
EGGS WITH A SIDE of bacon is boring. But what about drag queens performing while you bite into a burger? Or needing a password to be let in? Or what about sitting down to a brunch buffet surrounded by ice princesses? The Milwaukee area’s brunch scene is growing and now not only do you have more options, there’s built-in entertainment, too. Here are five brunches to book with friends or the family:
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dog Haus Franklin Ballpark Commons grand opening
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Dog Haus made its debut at Franklin's Ballpark Commons on South Ball Park Drive Jan. 7 and 8. The new addition to Franklin's Ballpark Commons was a hit with the community. "The community has come out to play at Dog Haus, and it's been an awesome experience,"...
spectrumnews1.com
Waukesha woman shares journey with sobriety
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Looking back at old photos, 28-year-old Lauren Nelson can hardly recognize herself. “Makes me sad to think about who I was in college with alcohol,” said Nelson. “I wasn’t a good friend. I would black out all of the time.”. She began drinking...
rejournals.com
The Barry Company sells restaurant property in Milwaukee
The Barry Company announced that Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp have sold their 1,540-square-foot restaurant property at 1801 S. 3rd St. in Milwaukee to Patrick Todd. Nick Zurich of The Barry Company represented Lynn Winter and Jolinda Klopp. He aided in the sale of this well-located restaurant property.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Blue 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many pets featured on CBS 58 are younger puppies, but the Wisconsin Humane Society also has some older dogs in need of an amazing forever home. An example is this week's chosen pet: Blue. Blue is a nine-year-old dog at the WHS Milwaukee campus. She's a...
EDMTunes
Big Tone WrightSt Drops New Album ‘Ghetto Trappin’ To End 2022
From the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, one artist continuing to prove himself time and time again is Big Tone WrightSt. The rapper did not disappoint in 2022 releasing a total of one single and four different length albums. Volume was not an issue and the artist gave fans everything they could’ve wanted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson Milwaukee headquarters; plans to transform campus
MILWAUKEE - Harley-Davidson is known for its roaring, Milwaukee-made engines, leather, and chrome. But on Wednesday, Jan. 11 the motorcycle maker revealed plans to transform a central element of its Juneau Avenue campus headquarters into a public park – something that would benefit H-D's employees and its hometown community. Officials hope the plans would also attract people to Milwaukee's near west side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Humane Society 'Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon'
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Humane Society is usually closed on Sunday, but they made an exception on Jan. 8 for a big event, the Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. At the Humane Society's Milwaukee campus, they said there are so many small animals that they wanted to give everyone an opportunity to focus on just adopting them.
radiomilwaukee.org
The New Pornographers, Shemekia Copeland coming to town
A pair of artists that are staples of their respective genres announced upcoming shows in Milwaukee, giving us an opportunity to turn our thoughts to the spring concert season:. Shemekia Copeland | March 17 @ The Back Room. Yes, calendar sticklers, March 17 is technically still winter. But it’ll feel...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sandwich shops you'll want to sink your teeth into
MILWAUKEE - New restaurants are popping up all the time in the around Milwaukee! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with which sandwiches you'll want to get your hands on as soon as possible!
WISN
Mega Millions fever in Milwaukee ahead of $1.1 billion drawing
MILWAUKEE — Excitement is mounting in Milwaukee as the Mega Millions lottery crosses $1 billion. No one has won the prize since October. Tuesday night's drawing is now the third largest in the game's history. Many people 12 News spoke to in downtown Milwaukee Tuesday said they know exactly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's March-like temperatures in January; how long will it last?
MILWAUKEE - Above-average temperatures have made January 2023 feel more like March – and there is no end in sight. The average temperature for March is around 34°F. So far in southeast Wisconsin, we've been 35.1°F in January. Even though the final week of January when we...
Why having your car windows tinted too dark is illegal in Wisconsin
While tinted windows might look cool, it's important to know Wisconsin state law. If you're not careful, you could get a ticket.
shepherdexpress.com
Tamika Marable Mrs. Wisconsin 2021 is Dedicated to Helping Children
Last year, Tamika Marable was crowned Mrs. Wisconsin 2021. The Mrs. Wisconsin pageant celebrates the integration of intellect, beauty and married women in community service. Quite an honor for her. But I was more interested in her life’s journey and also how she has dedicated herself to helping and inspiring children.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Illegal dumping, Milwaukee offers $1K reward for tips
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Department of Public Works crews recently worked to clean up illegal dumping on the city's north side, but a city alderman is encouraging others to step up. Alderman Russell Stamper, who represents the city's 15th District, said crews have "quickly" responded to address the mess near 25th...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shootings in Milwaukee wound 3 Tuesday
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Tuesday, Jan. 10. Three people – two Milwaukee men and one Milwaukee woman – were wounded. 42nd and Fond du Lac. Police said a 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot during a road rage incident around...
Woman in wheelchair violently robbed outside bank near 26th and Wisconsin
Theresa Humsfeld, 66, had to have emergency surgery after she was targeted and injured in a robbery outside the U.S. Bank at 26th and Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon.
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
