If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."

