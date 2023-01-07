ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitcairn, PA

Two found shot dead in Pitcairn Friday afternoon

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

A man and woman were found shot to death in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said first responders found a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds after dispatchers got a call about a shooting inside an apartment on Broadway Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m., Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner identified the woman as Jade Baker-Wright and the man as Andre Johnson.

The woman's mother told KDKA-TV on Friday that her daughter recently moved into the apartment building and the man was her daughter's boyfriend.

Police said the woman lived at the apartment but would not reveal any other information.

There's been no word on any suspects, but police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

