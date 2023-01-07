ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Citizens on the Move nominations being accepted through Jan. 13

By Adam D. Young, Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

Nominations for the Amarillo Globe-News Citizens on the Move sponsored by Physicians Surgical Hospitals are still being accepted through Friday, Jan 13. Nominations may be emailed to newmedia@amarillo.com or mailed to P.O. Box 2091, Amarillo, TX 79166. Nominations can also be submitted online at https://amarillo.gannettcontests.com/Citizens-on-the-Move/rounds/1/gallery/enter

Tickets are also available for the Amarillo Globe-News Man and Woman of the Year celebration sponsored by FirstBank Southwest, and the event will also recognize Citizens on the Move.

The awards ceremony will honor 2022 Man of the Year Vance Reed and 2022 Woman of the Year Cari Roach Good and is set for lunchtime Jan. 25 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

More: Amarillo Globe-News Man of the Year: Vance Reed has made long-standing contributions to city

More: Amarillo Globe-News Woman of the Year: Cari Roach Good's giving heart helps community get through COVID

Tickets for the Man and Woman of the Year celebration are available online at www.amarillo.com/mwoy . Tickets are $75 each, with rates for tables as well.

