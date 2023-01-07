Nominations for the Amarillo Globe-News Citizens on the Move sponsored by Physicians Surgical Hospitals are still being accepted through Friday, Jan 13. Nominations may be emailed to newmedia@amarillo.com or mailed to P.O. Box 2091, Amarillo, TX 79166. Nominations can also be submitted online at https://amarillo.gannettcontests.com/Citizens-on-the-Move/rounds/1/gallery/enter

Tickets are also available for the Amarillo Globe-News Man and Woman of the Year celebration sponsored by FirstBank Southwest, and the event will also recognize Citizens on the Move.

The awards ceremony will honor 2022 Man of the Year Vance Reed and 2022 Woman of the Year Cari Roach Good and is set for lunchtime Jan. 25 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Tickets for the Man and Woman of the Year celebration are available online at www.amarillo.com/mwoy . Tickets are $75 each, with rates for tables as well.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Citizens on the Move nominations being accepted through Jan. 13