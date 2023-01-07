ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

City Council names finalists to fill vacancy created by Weiner's election to state Senate

By George Shillcock, Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u3oEp_0k70MSjw00

Iowa City's City Council has chosen seven applicants from a pool of 21 to consider as it fills a vacancy left by the resignation of member Janice Weiner as she takes an Iowa Senate seat.

A decision is expected Tuesday.

The chosen applicants are a diverse group that includes both political veterans and newcomers. They are:

  • Andrew Dunn, a legislative aide and unsuccessful primary candidate for the Iowa House.
  • Na Li, president of the Iowa City Area Chinese Association.
  • Mary Mascher, a former longtime Iowa state representative.
  • Sean McRoberts, director of operations and development at the Wesley Center at the University of Iowa.
  • Joshua Moe, a local architect and business leader.
  • Elizabeth Miglin, a UI student and former city liaison for the Undergraduate Student Government.
  • Mandi Remington, founder and executive director of Corridor Community Action Network.

Supporters of Remington, a member of the city's police review board, flooded the City Council's inbox before Saturday's meeting with emails expressing support for her application. Dunn also garnered several emails from supporters.

The council members took less than 10 minutes to deliberate before deciding on the finalists and were nearly unanimous in their nominations. John Thomas also nominated University of Iowa mathematics professor Bruce Ayat, who did not make the final cut.

Weiner's resignation went into effect Jan. 3 and she is set to be sworn in Monday to the Senate, representing most of Iowa City and University Heights.

When they meet Tuesday, the council members will hear from the finalists before their vote, and their new colleague will immediately take the oath of office and join them for the remainder of the meeting.

Who is Andrew Dunn?

Dunn recently ran in the Democratic primary for Iowa House District 90, narrowly losing to Adam Zabner, who went on to win the seat. Dunn said on Election Night that his involvement in politics was not over.

A former University of Iowa political science student, he is a legislative aide to Iowa state Sen. Claire Celsi and has volunteered for local, state and federal campaigns. He also is involved in local organizations including the Center for Worker Justice, Johnson County Democrats, the Iowa City Federation of Labor and Teamsters Local 238.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vuuy6_0k70MSjw00

In his application, Dunn said he thinks Iowa City is at a critical point in its history because of a tight housing market, leading to out-of-state property management companies instituting higher rents, and wants to become one of the council's only renters. In addition to housing affordability, he said he wants to address issues including wage theft, social justice and improving public transportation.

He said his position as an aide to Celsi will give the council an up-front seat to critical issues facing local governments in the upcoming legislative session and that having been a University of Iowa student gives him strong connections to the university community.

Who is Na Li?

In addition to serving as president of the Iowa City Area Chinese Association, Li successfully pushed the Iowa City Community School District to recognize the Lunar New Year as a student holiday . She and other organizers said the holiday is "single most important" for ethnic Chinese around the world and that children often weren't able to participate in the festivities because of their school schedules. She also participated in a "Stop Asian Hate" rally in 2021 in response to attacks at Atlanta spas that left eight people dead, including six Asian women .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjCJC_0k70MSjw00

Li is a long-time resident of Iowa City who graduated from the University of Iowa and now is an adjunct professor there. In her application, she listed her experience organizing events and becoming an activist for the Asian American community. She said has come to appreciate Iowa City's inclusivity and diversity and wants to use the platform of City Council to push for equality, justice and humanity for all.

Li also said she wants to improve representation of the Asian American community as a voting bloc in Johnson County. The only other elected officials of Asian or Pacific islanders heritage in the Iowa City area are Hai Huynh on Coralville City Council and Johnson County Supervisor V Fixmer-Oraiz.

Who is Mary Mascher?

Mascher held one of the two Iowa City seats in the Iowa House of Representatives for 28 years until she left office at the end of last year , setting the record as the longest-serving woman in Iowa House history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk116_0k70MSjw00

Born in Iowa City, she grew up on a century farm in Johnson County and was an elementary school teacher and counselor in the Iowa City school district for 33 years. While she said in 2021 that she knew it was time to leave the Iowa House, she didn't rule out continued participation in politics.

In her application, Mascher said she has benefitted from many city services and institutions, including the library, senior center and Iowa City Farmer's Market, and wants to provide meaningful feedback as a council member.

Mascher also touted the strong relationships with lawmakers and other city and state leaders she's built over the years. She expressed support for the city's efforts to provide more affordable housing and child care.

Who is Sean McRoberts?

McRoberts is a pastor in Iowa City who has served with several congregations, including St. Mark's United Methodist Church, and now is working as the director of operations and development at the Wesley Center at the University of Iowa. McRoberts identified as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbnAz_0k70MSjw00

McRoberts said in their application that their work involves fighting racism, white supremacy, homophobia, transphobia and economic oppression. They said they've learned the importance of listening, leadership skills and speaking both to and on behalf of the community.

McRoberts said they think they can aid the council in responding to emerging needs in the community and prioritizing equity and accessibility in long-term planning. They also said they are familiar with organizational finance and can help craft a budget that reflects the hopes of the city.

Who is Elizabeth Miglin?

Miglin is a third-year University of Iowa student studying international relations and poetry and served as the city liaison for Undergraduate Student Government, or USG. As a constant presence at Iowa City Council meetings for the last two years, Miglin has built a relationship with the members and city staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OuYlN_0k70MSjw00

Miglin graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines and has worked as a clerk in the Iowa Senate under state Sen. Amanda Ragan of Mason City. Miglin also was the policy director for the Iowa Youth Climate Strike, a collaboration with Des Moines-area high schoolers.

As the USG city liaison, Miglin worked to revitalize the affordable lease gap housing program through the Iowa Memorial Union, which has helped house more than 30 students.

Miglin said having a student on City Council would provide a unique perspective and an opportunity to demonstrate a genuine interest by the city in student concerns and inclusivity.

Who is Joshua Moe?

Moe, a project architect with OPN Architects, has served as the chair of the Iowa City Area Business Partnership's Community Leadership Program. He graduated with a master's degree in architecture from the University of Cincinnati and has served on numerous nonprofit boards in Iowa City, including Old Brick, Friends of Historic Preservation and Preservation Iowa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHE3J_0k70MSjw00

Moe said in his application that he's worked as a consultant for the city, forged relationships with the staff and becoming familiar with the city's capital improvement plans.

He said that as a council member, he would seek to encourage wise investment in public infrastructure, facilities and fiscal reserves and leverage his experience with area nonprofits to promote an inclusive and resilient economy. As a member of the LGBTQ community, he said, he would address social justice, racial equity and human rights.

Who is Mandi Remington?

Remington is founder and executive director of Corridor Community Action Network, a nonprofit organization that seeks to provide services to residents and raise awareness about opportunities to improve the quality of life for all individuals in the Iowa City-Cedar Rapids area. She also is a member and former chair of the Iowa City Community Police Review Board.

Remington has lived in Iowa City since 1999 and said in her application that she's experienced life in the community as an adolescent, student, small business owner, single parent, University of Iowa employee and community activist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vTzNj_0k70MSjw00

She said she has promoted alliances among many local and statewide activist and advocacy groups and wants to provide those allies and the greater Iowa City Community with a voice on the council.

Is a special election for Iowa City Council still possible?

City Attorney Eric Goers said there has not been a valid petition submitted to force a special election to fill Weiner's seat, but that such a move is still possible. A 14-day window will open after the City Council appoints her replacement on Tuesday.

A petition would require 743 signatures from eligible Iowa City voters. The petition form for a special election is available at the Iowa Secretary of State's website.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at (319) 214-5039, GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: City Council names finalists to fill vacancy created by Weiner's election to state Senate

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Maquoketa High School teacher ordered to take down BLM flag

It is the second day of jury selection in the trial of the Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Iowa Attorney General Bird files suit against C6-Zero following facility explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago. Iowa's Attorney General is suing the business at the center of a massive workplace...
MAQUOKETA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant

(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
WHAT CHEER, IA
KOEL 950 AM

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

I-80 crash leaves two dead

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
thedailyhoosier.com

Mike Woodson says he spoke with Big Ten Commissioner regarding Fran McCaffery

Things got out of hand at Iowa City last Thursday, and Indiana head coach Mike Woodson is trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again. With less than a minute remaining in the game, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery came across midcourt and into the Indiana bench area as official Paul Szelc was having a discussion with IU assistant coach Yasir Rosemond.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors

If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
DUBUQUE, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: Northwestern at No. 12/9 Iowa

Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live Buy Tickets. Opponent Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) at No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) Radio Hawkeye Radio Network // Sirius XM Channel 157 or 196. No. 12/9 Iowa (12-4, 4-1) is set to host Northwestern (6-9, 0-5) on Wednesday...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

New retailer at Iowa City Marketplace confirmed by mall owner

The Iowa City Marketplace has officially confirmed that a new national retailer will be moving in to the former Lucky’s Market location this year. The Gazette reports that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet bills itself as the country’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise. They sell an ever-changing inventory consisting of items like housewares, electronics, home improvement items, books and toys.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs Michigan: At a glance

Just like that, the Iowa Hawkeyes (10-6, 2-3) are off the mat after winning a pair of games last week. Ahead of them, a three-game homestand which kicks off tomorrow night with the Michigan Wolverines (9-6, 3-1). In a way, these are the two most enigmatic teams in the conference facing off.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Look: Patrick McCaffery Has A Message For His Fans

Patrick McCaffery announced a leave of absence last week to address his mental health. On Monday, the Iowa forward sent a message to Hawkeyes fans on Twitter. "Have been off Twitter but wanted to come back and just thank everybody for their support," McCaffery wrote Monday. "It means the world to my family and I. I am taking this time to find peace, and will be back on the court with my brothers when I am ready."
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy