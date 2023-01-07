Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
seminoles.com
Abramowicz, Vear Named ACC Divers of the Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State divers Tazman Abramowicz and Samantha Vear were named the ACC Divers of the Week on Tuesday following their performances at LSU on Saturday. “These guys did a great job this weekend after a long road trip,” FSU head diving coach John Proctor said. “It’s...
seminoles.com
Florida State Launches Jordan Travis Website
– Florida State has launched a website, JTravForHeisman.com, to highlight and promote quarterback Jordan Travis as he enters the 2023 season among the country’s elite players. The website features news clippings, including numerous articles listing Travis on early Heisman Trophy lists, statistics, notes, video highlights and a photo gallery...
seminoles.com
Three Former Seminoles Look Ahead to NWSL Draft
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Three former Seminole soccer players will find out their futures on Thursday night at the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. The draft will take place at 6 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia and can be seen on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ. Live updates can also be found at https://www.nwslsoccer.com/nwsldraft. Emily Madril, Jenna Nighswonger and Clara Robbins are all projected to be high draft picks come Thursday night.
seminoles.com
M. Basketball Travels To Play At Wake Forest On Wednesday at 9 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won four of its last six games, travels to play Wake Forest on Wednesday January 11, 2023 in the only meeting of the season between the Seminoles and the Deacons. The game is set for a 9:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network. Florida State has won nine of its last 11 games against the Deacons, including a stretch of nine consecutive victories from February 26, 2013 through February 13, 2021 – a streak that included four wins at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech on January 7 in Tallahassee to open 2023 with an ACC victory, and begin play on Wednesday with a 3-2 mark in ACC play. Following Wednesday’s game against Wake Forest, the Seminoles return to Tallahassee for their second game of the season against Virginia on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.
