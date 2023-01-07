TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State, which has won four of its last six games, travels to play Wake Forest on Wednesday January 11, 2023 in the only meeting of the season between the Seminoles and the Deacons. The game is set for a 9:00 p.m. tip on the ACC Network. Florida State has won nine of its last 11 games against the Deacons, including a stretch of nine consecutive victories from February 26, 2013 through February 13, 2021 – a streak that included four wins at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Seminoles defeated Georgia Tech on January 7 in Tallahassee to open 2023 with an ACC victory, and begin play on Wednesday with a 3-2 mark in ACC play. Following Wednesday’s game against Wake Forest, the Seminoles return to Tallahassee for their second game of the season against Virginia on Saturday, January 14 at 4:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO