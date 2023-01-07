ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky basketball outclassed by No. 7 Alabama for second SEC loss

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Signs with the words "SOLD OUT," in all-caps, greeted those walking into Coleman Coliseum Saturday morning. With every chair in the 14,474-seat arena filled for Alabama 's game against Kentucky men’s basketball , the home faithful were ready to explode.

The No. 7 Crimson Tide wasted no time giving them a reason to rise out of their seats with unhinged joy, winning the opening tipoff and immediately scoring on an alley-oop layup. Alabama scored eight points before Kentucky even got on the board and had an 11-2 advantage less than four minutes in.

It was too big a hole for the Wildcats to dig out of, as they never led in a 78-52 setback — the largest margin of defeat for UK in the history of the series.

UK (10-5, 1-2 SEC) clawed back multiple times — but not all the way back; the closest it got was one point on a pair of occasions before half.

A John Calipari first: Here's the key to Kentucky's hot starts in its last couple games

The top-10 Crimson Tide (13-2, 3-0) is a tough team to beat any day; it's even tougher when you're Kentucky on Saturday, and your top-three scorers ( Oscar Tshiebwe , Cason Wallace and Jacob Toppin ) combine for just nine points.

Senior guards Antonio Reeves (20 points off the bench) and Sahvir Wheeler (15) took the lead on this day. But it didn't much matter when they received so little help elsewhere.

Alabama didn't have that issue. While it didn't have a single dominant scorer, it had six players score six or more, and three with 10-plus, led by Brandon Miller ’s 19. Mark Sears had 16 points and Jahvon Quinerly chipped in 12.

As UK drops back under .500 in conference play for the second time in three games — it also dropped its league opener at Missouri on Dec. 28 — it will return to Rupp Arena on Tuesday for an imminently winnable game: South Carolina, which is expected to finish in last place in the SEC this season.

Up next: South Carolina on deck Tuesday, plus the rest of UK's schedule

Star struggles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOYwq_0k70MP5l00

There's no sugarcoating it: Saturday might have been Tshiebwe's worst-ever performance as a Wildcat. He finished with just four points on 1-of-7 shooting. Even his normally reliable rebounding was largely absent, as he grabbed just six boards. Because of his lax defense, Tshiebwe was sent to the bench twice in the first half.

Not that Wallace or Toppin lit up the scoreboard, either.

Wallace was 1-for-13 from the field and didn't score a single point (finishing with two) until 8:13 left in the game, while Toppin hit only one field goal (missing his other nine attempts) to finish with three points.

The Wildcats already struggle to manufacture much offensively on the best of days. Asking them to go on the road against one of the nation’s most lethal offense, and go point for point with their three-best bucket getters ineffective, simply isn’t logical.

Best of the best: Who are Kentucky men's basketball's all-time coaching wins leaders?

Reeves provides a boost off the bench

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UEsVS_0k70MP5l00

December 2022 won’t be a month Reeves looks back on fondly in the years to come, when he begins to reminisce about his playing career. That’s because he didn’t play up to his own standards, especially offensively.

He had four outings of 18-or-more points in Kentucky’s first seven games this season.

In the seven games after that, the most he scored was 11 in UK’s win over Michigan in London .

That is, until Saturday, when he contributed 20 points to the cause. It was an efficient performance (7 of 13), but a scorer of Reeves’ caliber needs a showing like this to give him something positive to build on going forward.

If Reeves goes for 20-plus points versus the Gamecocks, it would be a huge boost for Kentucky heading into next Saturday’s game against another top-10 foe: Tennessee.

Incoming talent: These players have signed to Kentucky basketball's 2023 recruiting class

Where’s the distribution?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QckIP_0k70MP5l00

Here’s another sign of just how difficult life was for the Wildcats when they had the ball in their hands: They had just seven assists.

Three for Wallace. Three for Wheeler.

That’s it.

Kentucky made 21 of 73 field goals.

When a team tallies just seven assists, that means far, far too many of the Wildcats points came with the ball handler dribbling around and chucking up shots without finding open teammates.

That’s not a recipe for success against Alabama.

And it showed Saturday.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky basketball outclassed by No. 7 Alabama for second SEC loss

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

