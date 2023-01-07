ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville football scores 2024 commitment from 5-star edge defender TJ Capers

By Brooks Holton, Louisville Courier Journal
 4 days ago

New Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm is known for his offensive acumen, but his first commitment of the 2024 recruiting cycle is one of the top defensive talents in the country.

TJ Capers , a five-star edge defender from Miami, Florida, committed to the Cardinals on national television during Saturday's Adidas All-American Bowl . The 6-foot-2, 230-pound rising senior at Christopher Columbus High School ranks among the top-10 recruits in the Class of 2024 , regardless of position.

And, with a 247Sports' Composite rating of 0.9951, Capers would surpass Michael Bush (0.9942) as the highest-rated prospect to ever sign with U of L since the recruiting database's inception — if Brohm and his staff are able to hold off a horde of high-profile suitors for the edge defender's pledge in the months to come. Capers also had reigning national champions Georgia, coach Deion Sanders and Colorado, the hometown Miami Hurricanes and Southern California among his five finalists .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wGLQ_0k70MOSG00

Louisville football recruiting: Jeff Brohm's first early signing day is in the books. Here's what happens next

Former Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield , who left the program to fill a vacancy at Cincinnati, extended a scholarship offer to Capers in May. The five-star prospect then visited campus in late July and again during the Cardinals' 2022 regular season. After he announced his intentions to play at U of L via livestream during the Adidas All-American Bowl, he told NBC Sports there was "no hesitation" in his decision amid the coaching change.

“I think Louisville is the best for me because I can get playing time early," Capers told On3's Chad Simmons . "The second thing has to be the city. They don’t have a pro team, so all of the fans are screaming 'Go Cardinals,' wearing red and putting on for the city. I love the support system, and third, I can help build a program instead of joining one that’s already built. I can build a legacy at Louisville."

How did U of L remain in the mix for Capers' pledge amid Satterfield's departure and Brohm's mad dash to keep the 2023 class intact heading into the early signing period? Steve Wiltfong , 247Sports' director of recruiting, said Thursday it was a tag-team effort from recruiting coordinator John Herron and defensive line coach Mark Ivey, two Satterfield hires whom Brohm retained upon returning to his alma mater.

"(Herron) has got terrific relationships in South Florida, and TJ Capers is a guy that he's got his hooks into," Wiltfong said during an episode of 247Sports' College Football Recruiting Show . "(Capers) loves what Louisville's doing and the potential with that program."

Pierce Clarkson: Louisville football's QB of the future is ready to hit ground running with Jeff Brohm

Capers is the second 2024 prospect to join Louisville's class. Now that he's committed, the five-star prospect told On3 he plans to be very active on the recruiting trail in a manner similar to quarterback signee Pierce Clarkson , the de facto leader of the Cardinals' 2023 haul.

“I just love the idea of bringing in other top recruits," Capers said.

Minutes after Capers' announcement, Clarkson, who was participating in the Adidas All-American Bowl, tweeted, "Welcome home TJ."

Four-star running back Isaac Brown , another Florida native, committed to Satterfield in August. Brown has held firm in that decision since Brohm took over the program.

Reach recruiting and trending sports reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @brooksHolton.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville football scores 2024 commitment from 5-star edge defender TJ Capers

