Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland continues to impress in win over Georgia Tech | Takeaways

The Florida State men’s basketball team maybe just had its most complete game of the season.

The Seminoles (5-11, 3-2 ACC) were especially dominant in the second half of their 75-64 win over Georgia Tech (8-7, 1-4) in front of a crowd of 5,536 at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Saturday.

After trailing 16-7 in the early going, FSU finished the first half strong and built a 39-36 lead. The Seminoles then built off their momentum in the second half, leading by as much as 73-51 with five minutes remaining.

More on Matthew Cleveland: Matthew Cleveland showing confidence, improvement in latest surge

FSU football: Florida State defensive end Jared Verse announces he will defer NFL Draft dreams, return for 2023

FSU women's basketball: Florida State women's basketball: Ta'Niya Latson leads Seminoles to dominant win over Clemson

Overall, FSU shot 49.2% (30 of 61) from the floor and 40% (10 of 25) from 3-point range, while Georgia Tech went 37.5% (9 of 24) from beyond the arc and 40.4% (23 of 57) overall.

Sophomore Matthew Cleveland finished with a game-high 21 points on 9 of 16 (56.3%) shooting and a game-high 12 rebounds. Guards Darin Green Jr. (18 points on 7 of 15 shooting) and Caleb Mills (13 points on 5 of 11 shooting) also finished in double figures for the Seminoles.

With the victory, FSU coach Leonard Hamilton now has 600 career wins as a college head coach.

“When I walked off the court, I would not have known it was 600 until the announcer announced it over the microphone," Hamilton said. "I didn’t even know that I was in that category. That is a tremendous accomplishment.

“In our world, you guys recognize us (coaches) for our wins and losses. That is how we keep our jobs. But in reality, we have so much more responsibility than winning games. We are taking teenagers and ushering them into young adults. …

“The fact that we have only had two guys who have not graduated, in my opinion, is much more important to us than the 600 wins.”

Here are three takeaways from the game.

FSU football transfer news: Florida State football: Seminole running back Treshaun Ward enters transfer portal

Matthew Cleveland shines against favorite childhood team

As the son of two Georgia Tech alums, Cleveland grew up rooting for the Yellow Jackets.

Cleveland continued his recent streak of impressive play against his favorite childhood team. He had maybe the best game of his career, recording his fifth straight double-double. Not since Douglas Edwards in the 1991-92 season has an FSU player recorded five straight double-doubles.

“Matthew is a warrior," Hamilton said. "When you look in the dictionary and you see that word, unconquered, his face is right by that word. He’s that kind of guy. He raises his level every game. He’s out there giving us the tip-ins, the fastbreaks, the rebounds."

In his last nine games, Cleveland is averaging 17.4 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 49.2% (58 of 118) from the floor and 50% (8 of 16) from 3-point range. He already has two more 3-pointers than he had all of last season.

“He has improved his perimeter shooting," Hamilton said. "His defense is solid. He makes great decisions. If he makes a foul, you do not see him making a lot of them. If he makes a mistake, he does not make the same mistake again.

“There is no doubt that he has been the backbone of our program offensively and defensively.”

Redshirt watch: Redshirt watch: Which Florida State players preserved a season of eligibility? | Final update

Cooling off the Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech had quite the start.

Sophomore guard Miles Kelly, who leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring, tallied 16 points in the first 7:26. He started 6 of 6 from the floor – including 4 of 4 from 3-point range – to give Georgia Tech an early 16-7 lead.

FSU then held Kelly in check for the rest of the game, keeping him scoreless on 0 of 8 shooting. The Yellow Jackets shot 36.7% (11 of 30) from the floor and 20% (2 of 10) from beyond the arc in the second half. They also committed eight turnovers.

“We had some turnovers in key times," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "We had some shots that we missed. We had some open looks that we needed to make. And that led to them having some transition opportunities.”

How to watch: Florida State Seminoles women's basketball at Boston College Eagles

Baba Miller officially back

For the first time this season, FSU freshman forward Baba Miller is available to play in a game.

Miller, who previously played for the Real Madrid organization and was one of the top international prospects in his recruiting class, received a 16-game suspension for violating NCAA rules.

Look for the 6-foot-11, 204-pound Miller to immediately garner a significant role, beginning with the Seminoles’ game at Wake Forest next Wednesday.

"I expect him to make a major contribution in areas that might not necessarily show up in the statistical column," Hamilton said. "He’s a good ball mover. He contests. He’s got those long arms that can shut down passing lanes. I expect him to be getting all of those dirty work things.

"Then I think you will see him elevate his game and become much more effective throughout the game. But that is what he is about, the dirty work, the rebounds, the tip-ins, running the floor and diving on the floor for loose balls."

Per FSU, Miller had his travel from Spain to a training camp in the United States expensed prior to the Seminoles’ recruitment of him. After learning about how that violated NCAA rules, Miller and his family repaid the benefits they received.

The NCAA initially gave Miller a one-year suspension. FSU appealed that decision, resulting in Miller’s punishment being reduced to 16 games on Oct. 28.

“Even when he has not been playing this whole time, we have felt Baba’s presence on that bench every single game," Green said. "Every single game, he is up, loud and screaming for us. He is a really great teammate to have.”

Up next

FSU will next play Wake Forest on the road at 9 p.m. Wednesday (TV: ACC Network).

Reach Carter Karels at ckarels@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @CarterKarels. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland continues to impress in win over Georgia Tech | Takeaways