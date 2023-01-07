ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

10 feel-good stories from 2022 that are worth remembering

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago
There always is enough bad news that we long to celebrate something good happening.

Especially those fans who failed to get tickets to a Taylor Swift concert on her current tour.

Maybe she'll do a concert in all seven Taylor counties in the U.S. Besides our own, there are Taylor counties in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

  • Denney Faith wins first title: The 37-year Albany football coach had taken four Lions teams to the state championship game but never won. Until a few weeks ago. Albany KO'd Mart 41-21 to win the Class 2A Division 2 title in Arlington. Faith said the accomplishment was more for the team, former players and community than it was a career milestone for him.
  • Sharing the Luv. Laundromat customers were treated Royally in early December during four hours of free washing at Laundry Luv, a north-side facility. They won prizes, were served pizza and even given the suds they needed for their duds. The learning area gives kids tagging along something productive to do. The laundromat is clean and bright, a haven for those who could use a little love in their lives.
  • Time for Tittle. Retired Abilene architect Jimmy Tittle was honored with the renaming of Zoo Lake No. 1 at Nelson Park in his honor. Tittle in the early 1960s was instrumental in designing the new zoo, which opened in 1966, and championed for a lake - for aesthetics and to serve as a cooling mechanism in the summer months. Now in his 90s, Tittle was overwhelmed with emotion by the effort.
  • B real. We'd seen images of the B-21 Raider previously but got a better look - though still from afar so our adversaries won't build one just like it - of the next-generation bomber that in the years ahead will be coming to Dyess AFB. The unveiling made the project seem more real.
  • For you, Judy. The naming of a school at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center here honored the late benefactor known as "Abilene's Angel." She was instrumental in landing a Tech campus here, her last gift to the community. Now, we have the Julia Jones Matthews School of Population and Public Health.
  • Loud and proud. Not everyone will agree, but staging a Pride Parade in Abilene was a significant event. Few long-timers never would envision that happening. The event went on despite some opposition. Abilene now has a march to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a Pride Parade. Those show diversity is being accepted, expected and respected.
  • Money talks. Despite economic challenges last year, a record $1.63 million was donated during the annual Rehab telethon and another $1.73 million during Abilene Gives - the second highest total for that event. That's $3.36 million, a nod to our generosity even when wallets are light.
  • The doc. That's what's up. When is getting old getting too old? Who knows, really? Last year, Jack Ramsey flew solo for the last time (we think). The retired physician was 92 at the time and spry. He got a fire truck shower upon his return to Abilene Regional Airport.
  • Doing the right thing. With Lee Elementary now Stafford Elementary, the last piece of the puzzle was renaming Lee Park. That was done in 2022, when the northwest Abilene park across the street from the school was named for Coach James E. "Coach Val" Valentine, a well-respected Black educator and coach. Also last year, two high-back bishop's chairs, once used by Woodson High School Principal David Porter, were given to Curtis House Cultural Center by the Paramount Theatre.
  • Wall of honor. On a cold day, the AISD Veterans Memorial Wall was celebrated at Dyess Elementary School, displaying the first 77 names that were submitted for recognition. These are both students and AISD employees who served in the military. More names will be added.

