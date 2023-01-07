A series of huge winter storms to hit the Southland has left many neighborhoods with massive cleanup due to flooding and mudflows. The latest storms, a one-two punch that swept through the area on Monday and Tuesday, turned deadly in Northern California, with more than a dozen reported dead thus far. In Southern California, many residents were placed under mandatory evacuation orders or warnings as heavy downpour continued through both days, creating dangerous conditions for an area that traditionally remains dry. Now, massive cleanup efforts are underway in places like Studio City, where caked mud can be seen on many city streets with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO