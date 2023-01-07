Jerry Stackhouse on Vanderbilt basketball goaltending no-call: 'At home, maybe we get that call'

Vanderbilt basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse felt the officials may have missed a goaltending call late in the Commodores' loss to Missouri on Saturday.

With 4:05 left, forward Emmanuel Ansong went up for a shot at the rim and had it blocked. In transition, the Tigers made a layup on the other end.

Stackhouse reacted angrily in the moment, believing that the officials missed the call and that it should have been goaltending. The Commodores (8-7, 1-1 SEC) lost, 85-82, to Missouri (13-2, 2-1).

"It was a big play," Stackhouse said. "Of course, man, that time of the game, we would love to have that as opposed to just missed layups and missed calls like that, you know, just kind of freezes everybody. And they went got an easy one on the other end and went up two as opposed to us going up two. ... But again, there was a lot of other opportunities where we could have controlled our own destiny, so to speak. So I never liked to just put it on one play.

"Yeah, it was, it was the timing of wasn't the best, but we had plenty opportunities to finish around the basket, plenty opportunity to take care of the ball a little bit better than maybe could have been a difference like that. It's just ebbs and flows of the game that you live with, especially on the road. ... Being at home, maybe we get that call, but it's give the officials the benefit of the doubt. That just, it was a tough play for them to call."

Stackhouse has complained about the officiating in other games this season, in particular when he was ejected from a game against VCU after arguing a technical foul call. On Saturday, however, the game went off without further incident.

FRESHMEN PRODUCTIONHow Vanderbilt basketball's freshman production compares to the rest of the SEC

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONSNew Year's resolutions for Vanderbilt football, basketball and baseball in 2023