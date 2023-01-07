ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Adele Angotto, 89

Adele Angotto passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 7, 2023. She was born, raised and married in Port Chester NY, where she lived until she was almost 90. She is the widow of Charles A. Angotto Jr. and is survived by her son, Charlie and daughter-in-law Terri of Black Rock, CT. She is also survived by her grandsons, Chaz and Tyler, who were her joy. She was pre-deceased by her parents and by her three sisters Helen Pizzarello, Violet Janus and Jean Mondello. Up until her retirement Adele spent decades working for NY Telephone/AT&T as an international telephone operator. She did retire in her mid 50s and began to enjoy her life’s next chapter spending time with family, especially her grandsons. She was an avid baker and loved traveling with her husband Charlie.
GREENWICH, CT
GREENWICH, CT

