Scarlet Nation
How to watch: No. 4 Alabama travels to No. 15 Arkansas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Another week and another opportunity for Alabama basketball to rewrite some history. With the team making its first road trip in over two weeks, the 2022-23 Crimson Tide will look to become the third team since the 1986-87 season to start conference play a perfect 4-0. To do that Alabama will have to beat its fourth quad 1 opponent when it travels to Fayetteville to face No. 15 Arkansas.
Scarlet Nation
Alabama's 'pit bull' buying into blue-collar basketball at the right time
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Fifteen games into his first season with the Crimson Tide, Mark Sears is beginning to look more comfortable wearing his blue collar. The Ohio transfer is Alabama basketball’s second-leading scorer with 14.7 points per game and has put up double-digit points in eight of his last nine outings. However, head coach Nate Oats has never been happier with the starting guard than he was over the weekend.
Scarlet Nation
Pair of coveted recruits visiting Arkansas for Alabama game
Recruiting never stops for Eric Musselman. The head coach of the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks landed the second-ranked recruiting class in 2022, his second top-10 class at Arkansas, and he is looking to continue the momentum. Two five-stars have confirmed visits to the Arkansas vs Alabama game Wednesday: third-ranked player...
