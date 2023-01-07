Read full article on original website
Early Reviews For One Piece Odyssey Are Saying The Same Thing
"One Piece Odyssey" is the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, and unlike its most recent predecessors, "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4" and "One Piece Worldseeker," "One Piece Odyssey" isn't an action-adventure title. Instead of real-time combat, "One Piece Odyssey" is aiming to be more of a traditional, turn-based JRPG.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Solo The 7-Star Cinderace Raid
The first part of Cinderace's debut run in the 7-star Tera Raids of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" has come and gone, and the verdict is in: This scorching rabbit is an absolute nightmare to face in battle. Already coming in with a naturally high attack and speed stat, Cinderace also has access to Bulk Up and can easily take physical moves while hitting with hard moves like Pyro Ball and Iron Head, the latter of which completely rules out bringing a solo-raid kitted Azumarill to the fight despite the primary type advantage. And if this punishing moveset wasn't enough, its brutally early shield threshold at 75% HP had many players attesting that it hits harder than the previous featured 7-star Raid boss, Charizard.
Ocarina Of Time's Development Featured A Motion Capture Studio To Get Link's Animation True To Life
"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.
How To Get Hollow Heart In Vampire Survivors
With over almost 90,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a recent DLC drop that added more characters, locations, and weapons to the game, "Vampire Survivors" is an indie game success story many are taking a stab at -– or a bite at, as the case may be. The key to poncle's roguelite action horror – that started on itch.io according to its fandom wiki page – is surviving an onslaught of enemies who come in waves. Naturally, this type of sustained battle requires a decent HP buffer –- enter Hollow Heart, an item that players won't want to go without.
High On Life: How To Easily Beat The Skate Park Challenge
"High On Life" is full of creator Justin Roiland's distinct comedic style. This sense of humor has divided critics and led to lots of Easter eggs and things only adults will notice. Much of the comedy is geared toward poking fun at video games, gaming tropes, and the industry in general. From crossing the invisible line that other games avoid, to taking a shot at gaming critics, there's lots of meta-humor and gaming references. Among these moments is an homage to skating games its own skate park challenge.
Monkey Island And World Of Warcraft Star Earl Boen Passes Away At 81
Actor Earl Boen — known to gamers for his roles in popular series such as "World of Warcraft" and "Monkey Island" — passed away on January 5, 2022 at the age of 81. According to Variety, Boen had been diagnosed with lung cancer in 2022. The voice actor is survived by his wife Cathy, daughter Ruby, and two grandchildren.
The Gran Turismo Movie Is Actually Real, And Based On A True Story
PlayStation Productions first released "Uncharted," an adaptation of the eponymous game franchise, and the studio seems to be ramping things up even more in 2023 and beyond. PlayStation fans have known about other projects in the works for years, like Peacock's "Twisted Metal," Netflix's "Horizon," and the recently-confirmed "God of War" series on Amazon Prime. Details on these future projects are sparse — we don't even know who will play Kratos in the "God of War" live action adaptation yet. But after years of rumors, a trailer was finally released for the "Gran Turismo" adaptation on January 5, 2023.
Zelda: Ocarina Of Time's Manga Tells Us What Happened To Link's Father
Several heroes known as Link have appeared over the course of the long and complex "The Legend of Zelda" timeline. Most haven't had much family to speak of. While uncles or grandparents have raised a few iterations of the iconic figure (per Screen Rant), players rarely hear anything about his parents. Much like the protagonists in "Pokémon," another classic Nintendo series, Link often appears as a child somehow lacking any adult supervision who goes off to have adventures in the wild. This is certainly the case in "Ocarina of Time."
The Story May Not Be Over For The Last Of Us Games
As if HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation isn't exciting enough, fans have even more to look forward to. Last month, fans found out that "The Last of Us Part 3" may be closer than anyone realized, as Neil Druckmann, the Co-President of Naughty Dog, said there were already story outlines for what a "Part 3" could look like. Plus, a somewhat-trustworthy leaker argued that the game was already in development. Now, Druckmann has given some cryptic comments about the possibility of another game in the series.
The Dark Secret Behind The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask's NPCs
"The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask" has long stood as one of if not the most morose entries in the "Zelda" series. In contrast to the lively bustle of Clock Town, the NPCs that Link encounters throughout Termina face self-doubt, anger, denial, grief, and other deeply human conditions — from which fans have extrapolated theories (via Zelda Dungeon). The fullness of emotion exhibited in characters like Gorman and Anju facilitated what many consider some of the best side-quests in all of "Zelda" (per WatchMojo). Apparently, the developers put more of themselves into the NPCs in "Majora's Mask" than fans previously knew.
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
Hitman: World Of Assassination - What's Included?
For a while, developer IO Interactive has been behind the reboot of the classic "Hitman" gaming franchise. Beginning with the episodic "Hitman" released in 2015 and ending with 2021's "Hitman 3," IO Interactive's reimagining of the stealth shooter has been dubbed as the "World of Assassination" trilogy. And soon, the divisive third title will be making its transition from being a standalone title to an all-inclusive package that shares this new story arc in its entirety.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Zelda: Ocarina Of Time?
"The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" single-handedly redefined what a 3D action-RPG game could look like when it was released back in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Still, even over two decades later, the game remains in the conversation — not just in regard to the entire "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, but even occasionally the best games of all time.
The Most Frustrating Boss In The Bayonetta Series
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
The Big Differences Between Super Mario Bros. Deluxe And The Original Super Mario Bros.
Even 35-plus years since the original "Super Mario Bros." appeared on the NES, accessing the landmark title is still a walk in the park. Whether it's simply playing it through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription, purchasing the "Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros." version on the eShop, or even just going through user-recreated levels from the game in "Super Mario Maker," there's no shortage of convenient methods to experience the game on modern devices. However, some might argue that the best version of "Super Mario Bros." actually debuted over 20 years ago — on a handheld without a backlight, no less.
Why Valorant Players Are Throwing Their Ranked Matches
High-ranking "Valorant" players are noticing more and more people throwing games on both teams. Ranked lobbies in any game have to deal with the occasional player who decides to intentionally lose a game, whether from rage or even to fall to lower ranks and smurf. However, recent "Valorant" streamers are noticing that more players in their lobbies are throwing games for money.
The Rarest Pickaxe In Fortnite
True to its name, a pickaxe is a weapon worth choosing in "Fortnite." Choosing a rare pickaxe to flaunt sends a clear message to other gamers on the battlefield, as it indicates a certain elite level of expertise in the game. Of course, players are given a default pickaxe to start both "Fortnite" Battle Royale and Save the World mode, but the real appeal is the ability to go beyond the basic and score a stellar pickaxe skin. Technically a weapon, the pickaxe is primarily used for harvesting, but the right skin can make even mundane supplies collecting feel fierce.
Marvel Snap Is Working To Fix Its Most Hated Card
"Marvel Snap," The Game Awards' 2022 winner of Best Mobile Game of the Year, has some incredibly powerful cards. Thankfully for players, upgrading Collection Level in the game grants access to all in-game cards, so players have a fair chance to use the get what they want once they've played enough. However, when specific cards become too busted, they are seen fairly often since players can easily get them. Unfortunately, this is the case with the game's most hated card, according to Twitch streamer CozyGam3r. But thankfully, developers are working on a solution.
Escape From Tarkov: How To Access Lightkeeper's Room
The "Escape from Tarkov" community has been buzzing, but thankfully it's not from any confusing controversy this time. With update 0.13 came Lightkeeper, a much-anticipated trader located in the Lighthouse map. Gaining access to this mysterious figure has proven to be a difficult task, and while some players have managed to get to him, it's only been through exploits and bugs.
Why Buck Bumble Died With The Nintendo 64
If you owned a Nintendo 64 back in the day, it's likely you were familiar with "Buck Bumble." Set in the dystopian near-future, players control the titular cyborg bee in "Buck Bumble," tasked with stopping an evil legion of bees that are attempting to invade his base. Though it wasn't revered too much at the time of its release (it was even criticized for having "foggy" graphics), the game eventually developed a cult following among many players. Unfortunately, the first title released back in 1998 is all they would get, meaning any chance of a series pretty much died once the Nintendo 64 was considered obsolete — much like other games such as "Glover."
