"Ocarina of Time" is still considered one of the best titles in the "Legend of Zelda" series and is often ranked as one of the best games of all time. The first "Legend of Zelda" game to release on the N64, it brought the series into 3D and took the franchise's first steps toward open-world gameplay. It broke new ground and set new standards for what a "Zelda" game could and should be. Looking back from the 21st century, it may not look that impressive visually, but when it was released in 1998, it was truly remarkable.

