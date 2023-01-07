ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

News19 WLTX

Police search for missing teen in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to a message from the police department, Josie Rae Sharpe has been missing since Tuesday. Sharpe is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her knee that says "love" and may also be carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital. Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a death investigation. Investigators are in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County. No other information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Car crashes into building in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Uber Driver Shot & Robbed; Two Suspects Arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested, accused of shooting an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Antwan Turner Blythewood, South Carolina, shot multiple times at the car. The Uber driver was shot in the back. A juvenile...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in single car accident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Trial Begins For Richland County Sheriff, Former Deputy

(Richland County, SC)- A civil trial for the Richland County Sheriff and a former deputy is underway. Shelia Webb is suing Sheriff Leon Lott and former Deputy Cameron Duecker for an alleged assault in February of 2019. Video of the incident shows Duecker taser Webb even after she had fallen...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
