Positive Story: South Carolina Woman Overcomes Illnesses and Surgeries to Earn High School Diploma 22 Years Later, at 42
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here's How
Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee
Police search for missing teen in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police are asking residents to keep an eye out for a missing 15-year-old girl. According to a message from the police department, Josie Rae Sharpe has been missing since Tuesday. Sharpe is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She also has a tattoo above her knee that says "love" and may also be carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
WIS-TV
Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Crosshill Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Crosshill Apartments on Blossom Street. According to officers, one male victim was found shot outside the apartment complex, but he is currently at a local hospital. Officers say they recovered ballistic evidence from the scene. CPD...
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said. The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with […]
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Walmart parking lot in South Carolina, deputies say
A man was charged after deputies said he 'purposefully' hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern South Carolina on Saturday.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg authorities searching for murder suspect
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety needs your help finding a murder suspect on the run. Investigators say Cristyon Evans is connected to a homicide on December 30, 2022. The 35 year-old is considered to be armed and dangerous. He’s 5’9” and weighs about 216 pounds. If...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene of a death investigation. Investigators are in the Pine Ridge area of Darlington County. No other information is available at this time. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
WIS-TV
Students face assault charges after fight at Clarendon County school
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. SLED charges two people for human trafficking in Orangeburg County. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Today marks start of 2023 legislative session. Updated: Jan. 10,...
SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in Florence County hit and run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 233 East Ashby Road near Florence, SCHP said. The pedestrian was hit by an […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
Car crashes into building in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Florence County. The crash happened in the area of Pamplico Highway and Claussen Road, according to a News13 photographer on scene. News13 is working to learn if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Uber Driver Shot & Robbed; Two Suspects Arrested
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A South Carolina man has been arrested, accused of shooting an Uber driver early Sunday morning in Charlotte. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 38-year-old Antwan Turner Blythewood, South Carolina, shot multiple times at the car. The Uber driver was shot in the back. A juvenile...
Hemingway man accused of burglarizing hotel room
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a December burglary at a Hemingway hotel. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary at the Coachman Inn Hotel off N. Main Street on Dec. 17. Once there, deputies were told an unknown man entered […]
One dead in single car accident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Richland County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road in Eastover. A 2013 Hunyadi was traveling south on US-601 near Governor...
iheart.com
Trial Begins For Richland County Sheriff, Former Deputy
(Richland County, SC)- A civil trial for the Richland County Sheriff and a former deputy is underway. Shelia Webb is suing Sheriff Leon Lott and former Deputy Cameron Duecker for an alleged assault in February of 2019. Video of the incident shows Duecker taser Webb even after she had fallen...
Female officer charged with misconduct while working at Richland County jail.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former jail officer has been arrested and charged with misconduct for an incident that occurred while she was employed at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) in Columbia, South Carolina. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said an investigation begun in late October 2022 by ASGDC...
1 in custody, 1 injured following shooting in Andrews
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was arrested following a reported shooting in Georgetown County on Sunday. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a residence on Smokethorn Street Sunday afternoon. Details are limited but deputies say the incident left one injured with a gunshot wound to the […]
live5news.com
Man pleads guilty to 2019 shooting of 18-year-old Moncks Corner woman
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges of manslaughter after pleading guilty to shooting an 18-year-old woman on James Island. Brandon Dashaun Olumide Simmons appeared Charleston County Court Monday morning where he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 18-year-old Jamyiah Smith of Moncks Corner in January 2019. Simmons...
