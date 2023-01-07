Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
WTOP
Sam Howell impresses in first start as Commanders enter offseason of QB uncertainty
LANDOVER, Md. — Sam Howell’s first NFL start began about as well as it possibly could have. On just his second professional snap, Howell fired a missile to Commanders’ star wideout Terry McLaurin, who proceeded to run untouched into the end zone for an early touchdown. That was just the start of a night Washington’s quarterback will never forget.
Ex-NFL head coach Jay Gruden takes less-than-subtle shot at former boss and Commanders owner Dan Snyder
Jay Gruden did not have an ideal working relationship with Dan Snyder during his stint as the head coach, and he thinks very few will want to accept the offensive coordinator job.
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Howard breaks Chamberlain’s record
1951 — Ezzard Charles knocks out Lee Oma in the 10th round at Madison Square Garden in New York to retain the heavyweight title. 1958 — Dolph Schayes of the Syracuse Nationals sets an NBA record for career points in a 135-109 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Schayes scores 23 points to bring his career mark to 11,770, breaking the record of 11,764 held by George Mikan.
WTOP
Cowboys focus on reboot with defense in playoff trip to Bucs
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Safety Jayron Kearse was more than happy to reflect on a late-season blip from the Dallas defense when the regular season was still going on. Now that the playoffs have arrived, it’s a hard turn to 2023 for the Cowboys in Kearse’s mind.
WTOP
Vikings’ offensive line in flux ahead of matchup with Giants
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings beat the New York Giants three weeks ago, they allowed plenty of pressure on quarterback Kirk Cousins — including four sacks. Minnesota was down one starting offensive lineman in the game; center Garrett Bradbury, who missed the Vikings’ final five...
WTOP
Kimbrel guaranteed $10M in Philadelphia Phillies contract
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Craig Kimbrel will get $10 million from his one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel was coming off a deal with the Chicago Cubs that was worth $58 million over four seasons, including the option year in 2022, before the deal was lowered by the pandemic.
WTOP
Eovaldi could earn $63M over 3 seasons in deal with Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for innings as part of his $34 million, two-year contract with the Texas Rangers, a deal that contains a conditional player option for 2025 and could be worth $63 million over three seasons. Eovaldi...
