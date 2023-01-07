HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night. Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

