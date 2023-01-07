ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Newark Advocate

Roundup: Heath girls basketball wins at Johnstown

Caroline Robertson totaled 12 points on four 3-pointers Wednesday, lifting the Heath girls basketball team to a 38-30 victory at Johnstown in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. Taliyah Holmes added eight points for the Bulldogs (9-5, 5-3), who used a 17-9 edge in the third quarter to take control. ...
HEATH, OH
WTOP

Williams has 18, Hofstra beats Monmouth 77-57

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night. Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m. Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy