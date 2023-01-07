Read full article on original website
Roundup: Heath girls basketball wins at Johnstown
Caroline Robertson totaled 12 points on four 3-pointers Wednesday, lifting the Heath girls basketball team to a 38-30 victory at Johnstown in Licking County League-Cardinal Division play. Taliyah Holmes added eight points for the Bulldogs (9-5, 5-3), who used a 17-9 edge in the third quarter to take control. ...
Williams has 18, Hofstra beats Monmouth 77-57
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Warren Williams’ 18 points helped Hofstra defeat Monmouth 77-57 on Wednesday night. Williams also added seven rebounds for the Pride (11-7, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyler Thomas scored 18 points, going 7 of 11 (2 for 5 from distance). Aaron Estrada finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.
Memphis drops important road test in 2OT to UCF. Final: UCF 107 Memphis 104
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. Iowa at Indy, 7 p.m. Orlando at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. South Carolina at Atlanta, 7...
BREAKING: Miami Heat Player Suspended For Thursday’s Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended for Thursday’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.
USC star RB, 1979 Heisman Trophy winner Charles White dies at 64
Charles White, the legendary USC tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.
