When You Should Say NO to Disney World’s New Dining Package
Disney just announced a new promotional offer that could save guests money on food in Disney World — and who doesn’t love to save money in Disney World?. This promotion allows guests to book a vacation package where they’ll receive a free gift card that can only exclusively be used in Disney World restaurants. It’s not exactly the return of the Disney Dining Plan, but it’s about the closest thing we’ve seen since the dining plan was put on hold in 2020. But is it something you should consider for your Disney World trip?
BREAKING: OPENING DATE Announced for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
Disney has been keeping us on our toes lately. We just got huge entertainment news for EPCOT and Magic Kingdom nighttime spectaculars, and recently the Internet burst into chaos when Disney tweeted a potential teaser for the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run. We had a few theories about what the cryptic video meant, but we don’t need to theorize any longer — WE HAVE AN OFFICIAL OPENING DATE FOR TRON LIGHTCYCLE RUN!
The NEW 100th Anniversary Disney Crocs Have Dropped Online!
Are you planning a trip to the Disney parks this year to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company?. If you are, you might want to get...
Disney’s NEW 100th Anniversary MagicBand+ Can Now Be YOURS!
The 50th Anniversary of Disney World might still be going on (only for a little bit longer!), but Disney has already moved on to the next celebration — 100 Years of Wonder, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company!
Disney’s 100th Anniversary Platinum Mickey Ear Hat Has Landed in Hollywood Studios!
Disney turns 100 years old this year, and we’ve already seen how the company has started to celebrate!. From new nighttime spectaculars to treats and merch, it’s going to be a big year for Disney. Speaking of merch, you can now get a SOLD OUT online item in Disney World!
NEWS: Genie+ Adds FREE PhotoPass Downloads in Disney World
Disney has been bringing us a TON of news lately. And it looks like they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, as we just learned about a bunch of new perks hitting Disneyland and Disney World. Speaking of Disney World news, there’s a NEW perk for guests who purchase Genie+!
BREAKING: TRON Opening DATE Teased By Disney
UPDATE: TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023. Before its opening, Disney will hold Cast Member, DVC, and Passholder previews. Dates for those previews have not been shared at this time. We've been keeping a close eye on the progress over at TRON Lightcycle Run...
NEWS: Big Park Hopping CHANGE Announced for Disneyland!
Park Hopping is about to look DIFFERENT in Disneyland!. Some restrictions have been in place for a while now when it comes to crossing between Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. The Disneyland website currently notes that those with Park Hopper tickets can cross between parks on the same day starting at 1PM. But soon that’ll be changing!
THIS Is Why Magic Kingdom After Hours Are Worth the Money
Have you ever dreamed of having Disney World all to yourself? No lines for rides and room to roam around without bumping into a bunch of strangers?. Well, that can be a reality — Disney World After Hours events are back! We recently attended the After Hours event in Disney’s Hollywood Studios where we ate iconic snacks and walked on several rides. But just how empty is Magic Kingdom? We’re at the event to find out!
BREAKING: EPCOT FOREVER Will Return to EPCOT For A Limited Time
Get ready for some EXCITING Disney World entertainment news!. At the 2022 D23 Expo, Disney shared that EPCOT’s current fireworks show, Harmonious, would end and be replaced with a NEW nighttime spectacular. But, change doesn’t just happen overnight (okay, actually in Disney World it usually does) and this time we get to reap the benefits! Disney announced that the EPCOT Forever fireworks show is RETURNING to the park and we’ve got all the details!
BREAKING: Park Pass Reservation CHANGES Announced for Disney World Annual Passholders
Many Annual Passholders are Orlando (or at least Florida) residents who enjoy visiting the parks regularly. Disney World has just made it easier for Passholders to take more spontaneous trips!. Disney realized many Passholders like having the option to just visit the parks on short notice. This has been more...
Get HUNDREDS of Disney Items Up to 50% Off Online NOW!
What better way to kickstart your week than with a SALE on your favorite Disney merchandise?!. Disney's Twice Upon a Year Sale is happening now — and you can...
What Happens When the Ride You PAID for is Closed in Disney World
Let’s face it — sometimes things in Disney World aren’t always so magical. Sometimes, things go wrong. Bad weather can shut down rides. Sometimes rides just don’t work right. Sometimes rides are temporarily closed due to technical issues. Whatever the case, if you’ve paid to ride an attraction that closes before you have a chance to ride it, what happens then?
NEWS: EPCOT’s Most Expensive Restaurant Is Now Accepting Reservations in Disney World
There are some seriously fancy dining destinations in Disney World. From Victoria & Albert’s at the Grand Floridian to Monsieur Paul in EPCOT — you can experience fine dining at the Most Magical Place on Earth. One fancy Disney World restaurant reopened recently but was only accepting walk-ins — until now! Takumi-Tei is taking reservations and we’ve got all the details.
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Mugs, Mugs, and MORE Mugs
We spotted new 100th Anniversary ears in the park recently, and we got to see how empty the park gets during after-hours events t00. However, there is a lot more that’s happened in the park in between all that news, so let’s see everything you may have missed at Hollywood Studios.
NEWS: Cast Member Previews To Be Held for TRON Lightcycle Run in Disney World
The news we’ve been waiting AGES for has finally arrived!. TRON Lightcycle Run will open in Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023! Disney recently shared the news and we are SO excited to eventually be able to experience this attraction. But, a select group of people will get to experience it first — could it be YOU?
BREAKING: END DATE Announced For Harmonious Fireworks Show in EPCOT
It’s shaping up to be a BIG year for Disney World!. Between the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new attractions, new restaurants, and more — we’ve been keeping up with it ALL! One big change that Disney announced at the 2022 D23 Expo was that EPCOT’s 50th Anniversary nighttime show, Harmonious, would be ending at some point this year. And now, we officially know when Harmonious will have its LAST performance!
Josh D’Amaro Comments on Critical Disney Theme Park CHANGES
Today was a HUGE day for Disney. We got news about the opening date for TRON Lightcycle Run in Magic Kingdom, the return date for Happily Ever After, Park Hopping news for Disneyland, and MORE. 2023 is already shaping up to be quite the busy and transformative year, and now one Disney executive is chiming in on the recent announcements.
What’s New at Disneyland Resort: You’ll Say ‘Oh, Bother’ to This Loungefly Collection
We’re gearing up for the big 100th Anniversary Celebration, including the Sleeping Beauty Castle Makeover. We just recently got some new details on the new World Of Color — One show in Disney California Adventure and we now know when the Adventureland Treehouse will reopen! So what else is going on? Let’s find out!
Polynesian Village vs. Yacht Club Disney World Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Yacht Club Resorts? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
