Whether you have the regular Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED variant, or the handheld-only Switch Lite, the odds are high that you spend quite a bit of your gameplay sessions on battery power — after all, that level of freedom is the biggest appeal when it comes to handhelds. Battery life on the Nintendo Switch is pretty great when compared to something more powerful like the Steam Deck, but with a potential runtime as short as only a couple of hours (via Nintendo), there's certainly a good reason to tweak the settings if you don't want to carry around an emergency power bank.

