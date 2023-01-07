ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

How To Find Your Mac's Serial Number, And Why You Might Need To

Most electronics come with a bevy of numbers etched into their frames, stamped on their undersides, and emblazoned onto their boxes. But why? Well, the short answer is that they're needed for model identification. As to why you might want to know your device's specific make, model, and ID, there are several that run the gamut from being interesting to absolutely necessary, depending on the context.
SlashGear

How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware

Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun. These infections can lead to...
SlashGear

Touchscreen Mac Reportedly In Works As Apple Rethinks Steve Jobs' Controversial Stance

It appears that Apple will deliver a Mac rocking a touch-enabled display. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that "Apple engineers are actively engaged in the project," adding that the company is seriously considering touchscreen convenience for its Mac lineup for the first time ever. However, Apple is yet decide when it will introduce the world to a touch-sensitive MacBook screen.
SlashGear

How To Speed Up Slow-Motion Video On iPhone

Slo-mo is one of the coolest features of the iPhone camera. By filming at a high frame rate and then playing back the footage at a lower frame rate, the slo-mo creates emphasis on a few frames in the clip. But, you may want to speed up a slow-motion video to fit it into a shorter time frame or to match the pace of the rest of your video.
SlashGear

Changing These 3 Settings Will Maximize Your Nintendo Switch Battery Life

Whether you have the regular Nintendo Switch, the Switch OLED variant, or the handheld-only Switch Lite, the odds are high that you spend quite a bit of your gameplay sessions on battery power — after all, that level of freedom is the biggest appeal when it comes to handhelds. Battery life on the Nintendo Switch is pretty great when compared to something more powerful like the Steam Deck, but with a potential runtime as short as only a couple of hours (via Nintendo), there's certainly a good reason to tweak the settings if you don't want to carry around an emergency power bank.
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy