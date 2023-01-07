Cleveland police searching for missing 27-year-old woman
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 27-year-old missing woman.
Nikita Henderson has not been in contact with anyone since January 3, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police.
Henderson is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Henderson may be wearing a burgundy wig.
Henderson was last seen at 1725 West 25th Street in Cleveland, the release said.
