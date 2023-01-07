ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

By Celeste Houmard
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xpi71_0k70KRdx00

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 27-year-old missing woman.

Nikita Henderson has not been in contact with anyone since January 3, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police .

NEWS Missing Cleveland 13-year-old considered endangered

Henderson is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Henderson may be wearing a burgundy wig.

Henderson was last seen at 1725 West 25th Street in Cleveland, the release said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

20-year-old man found stabbed multiple times in South Euclid; teen suspect at large

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, South Euclid police were called to the area of Sheffield and Prasse Roads for a male bleeding in the street asking for help. When officers arrived, they found a male that had been stabbed multiple times. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old DMichael Jamaal Benjamin of Cleveland.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man charged with killing 14-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was charged Monday with aggravated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old last summer in the Cudell neighborhood. Cetewayo Fuller, 39, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court with the slaying of Michael White on July 19. The murder occurred at 8811 Detroit Ave. shortly before midnight.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy