Cleveland police searching for missing 27-year-old woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are searching for a 27-year-old missing woman.

Nikita Henderson has not been in contact with anyone since January 3, according to a press release from the Cleveland Division of Police .

Henderson is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Henderson may be wearing a burgundy wig.

Henderson was last seen at 1725 West 25th Street in Cleveland, the release said.

