Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Ballet Beyond Borders to host final performance this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is welcoming back dozens of young performers for Ballet Beyond Borders this week. The annual festival promotes mentorship, cooperation, diplomacy and global peace through dancing. It also functions as a program for dancers to broaden their horizons through diplomatic exchange. "It was super hard. I...
NBCMontana
MCD opens applications for conservation mini grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Conservation District is opening applications for local community groups, schools and organizations for four mini grants with awards ranging up to $1,000. The grants are for conservation projects related to riparian planting, education, continuing education, and operations. The deadline for completed applications is Jan....
NBCMontana
Read for Peace teaches students about Martin Luther King Jr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Campus Compact will host the 13th annual MLK Jr. Day: Read for Peace in Missoula this Friday at Missoula County Public Schools and this Monday at Hellgate Elementary. The MLK Read for Peace is a statewide service project that places college students, community volunteers and...
NBCMontana
New fiber-optic provider announces plans to expand to Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new fiber-optic internet service will soon be available in western Montana. TDS Telecommunications added Butte to its construction roster, with plans to build a new all-fiber network in six Montana communities. The company will offer 8 gigabytes per second instead of the 2GBps they originally...
NBCMontana
City Club Missoula discusses challenges within the community
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local experts in Missoula weighed in on how the local economy is faring following months of rising inflation and interest rates. At a City Club meeting on Monday, economists and researchers touched on how Missoula's economy has weathered some of the challenges communities have faced nationwide, like issues of housing supply and how costs continue to affect local families.
NBCMontana
UM professor receives recognition for true-crime podcast
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana professor's true-crime podcast was named one of the best, according to Slate magazine. Jule Banville's podcast, "An Absurd Result" was named to Slate’s list, along with other books and movies. UM released the following information:. Slate magazine recently picked the best...
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank donates bananas to highlight food security issues
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is encouraging families at Missoula County Public Schools to "go bananas" for school meals. On Monday, organizers visited elementary school cafeterias with free bananas to welcome students back from winter break. The food bank is trying to boost applications...
NBCMontana
Missoula Co. launches new Rural Grant Program
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County has launched a new Rural Grant Program that includes two unique funding opportunities: Micro Grants, with awards between $100 to $500 and Impact Grants, with awards from$500 to $4,000. The following was sent out by Missoula County:. Missoula County has launched a new Rural...
NBCMontana
Montana flights impacted by national grounding of planes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The FAA is grounding all U.S. flights until at least 7 a.m. as its Notice to Air Missions System had a computer glitch. President Joe Biden has been briefed. The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the president is ordering a full investigation.
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council discusses public right-of-way on Front Street
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a Missoula City Council meeting on Monday night, council members held a public hearing on a resolution to vacate public right-of-way on a portion of Front Street. The section of road includes the south side of Broadway and Front Street. Developers said it's needed to...
NBCMontana
HHS awards nearly $245 million to support mental health needs
MISSOULA, Mont. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $245 million in bipartisan Safer Community Act funding. The money goes toward supporting youth mental health and helping the health care work force meet families' mental health needs. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration...
NBCMontana
Missoula police complete theft investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: Officer K. Trowbridge has identified the female and completed his investigation. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
NBCMontana
Missoula City Council to make final decision on subdivision
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Monday, the Missoula City Council is to make a final decision on 260 housing lots proposed for more than 71 acres west of Flynn Lane. City council members would have to make two variances to current zoning rules to allow for the major subdivision west of Reserve.
NBCMontana
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
NBCMontana
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
Comments / 0